WNEL negotiates farm-out to advance development of Mako gas field offshore Indonesia

Conrad Asia Energy's subsidiary WNEL has agreed to farm out a 75% stake in the Duyung PSC offshore Indonesia to Nations, retaining a 25% operated interest and aiming for first gas by late 2027 with a $320 million capex.
Related To: 
Nov. 25, 2025
2 min read
Courtesy Conrad Asia Energy's "Positioned to Capitalise on the World’s Fastest Growing Energy Region" presentation, May 2025
Map: Duyung PSC and Mako Gas Field

The map highlights the Duyung PSC and Mako gas field in the West Natuna Sea.

Conrad Asia Energy subsidiary West Natuna Exploration Ltd. (WNEL) has signed an agreement to farm out a 75% interest in the Duyung PSC offshore Indonesia to Nations.

Pending government approvals, WNEL will retain a 25% operated interest and expects to be fully carried for Phase 1 development costs of the Mako gas field in the West Natuna Sea through to commercial production.

WNEL anticipates capex of $320 million for the initial development, and it is aiming for first gas in late 2027.

Previously, the company agreed to acquire the 15% stake held by Coro Energy Duyung (Singapore) in Duyung. But last week WNEL issued a withdrawal notice to Empyrean Energy concerning its 8.5% share of the production sharing contract, citing cash calls unpaid since October 2023 (which Empyrean is contesting).

Assuming both arrangements are resolved, WNEL said it would hold a 100% interest in Duyung prior to completing its transaction with Nations.

“The development of the Mako gas resource will establish Conrad as a developer and producer of gas where it can leverage its operating capabilities into the development of its other discovered resources and deliver a visible growth profile through the end of the decade and beyond," said Conrad Managing Director and CEO Miltos Xynogalas. “Conrad’s two-pronged strategy remains unchanged: to bring Mako successfully into production, and in parallel, to focus on the multiple exploration, appraisal and development opportunities in its two 100%-owned Aceh PSCs. Conrad anticipates moving to a plan of development for the existing shallow-water discoveries in Aceh.”

Exclusive content:

ID 182563684 © Natallia Pershaj | Dreamstime.com
LNG tanker and FLNG terminal in port.
Wood Mackenzie analysts told Offshore there is potential for new exploration activities offshore Indonesia and that year-round shortages of gas in Australia will become increasingly...
July 10, 2025
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Importance of FSRUs for a dynamic LNG market
Offshore wind measurements: How much is enough?