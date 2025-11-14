Sustained offshore activity in APAC region benefiting rig, vessel operators

Operators across Southeast Asia could award $37 billion in new offshore contracts between now and 2025, according to Westwood Global Energy Group.

These would be led by deepwater gas projects offshore Indonesia and carbon capture and storage (CCS) initiatives in Malaysia.

During a presentation in Singapore last month, Westwood analysts revealed rising demand for offshore drilling rigs throughout the Asia-Pacific region, with utilization rates for jackups and tender-assist rigs in the sector above 85%.

Between January and October, they added, there were 41 rig contract awards, which was more than the total for 2024. Most of the assignments were for short-term programs.

However, high construction costs and low day rates have deterred the newbuild orders needed to renew the region’s rig fleet. Jackups typically cost about $300 million to construct and some drillships more than $1 billion.