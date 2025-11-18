Meren advances deepwater oil projects in West Africa and South Africa

TotalEnergies and its partners are progressing studies for the deepwater Venus oilfield development in Block 2912 in the Orange Basin offshore Namibia.

Meren, which has a 39.5% interest in partner Impact Oil & Gas, said the Front End Engineering Design (FEED) and Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) should both be completed by the end of this year. The partnership is aiming for a final investment decision on 2026.

The base-case concept is up to 40 subsea wells tied back to an FPSO with a production capacity of around 160,000 b/d, with reinjection of the associated gas offshore. Contractors have submitted bids.

QatarEnergy and state-owned NAMCOR are the other co-venturers in the development.

Other prospects are under assessment for appraisal and exploration based on new 3D seismic data over Blocks 2912 and 2913B, Meren added.

Enhancing production performance offshore Nigeria

Offshore Nigeria, the company has further interests in the deepwater producing fields Akpo, Egina and Agbami.

Development drilling at Akpo/Egina in the offshore PPL 2/3 license paused this summer to allow for a period of interpretation of 4D seismic data in order to mature infill well opportunities. The TotalEnergies-led partnership aims to secure a deepwater rig to drill the near-field exploration prospect Akpo Far East, followed by further development wells on Akpo and Egina.

Akpo Far East holds estimated prospective resources of up to 143.6 MMboe with a light, high gas-oil ratio, equivalent to hydrocarbons in Akpo field. If the well is successful, initial production could be achieved via existing subsea production manifolds.

Another project inching towards FID is the Preowei field development. During Q3, TotalEnergies presented findings during a workshop of its re-assessment of the Preowei seismic data, which have delivered encouraging results in terms of a potentially larger resource.

As for Agbami field, rig and long lead items contracting continues for a planned infill drilling campaign in 2027. The Ikija appraisal well could be included.