LLOG defers production restart through Who Dat manifold

Karoon Energy has reported mixed operating results across its Gulf of Mexico and Brazil portfolios, with production restoration at the Who Dat Field delayed by remediation work while output from the Baúna Field has increased following a successful well intervention.

Who Dat remediation delays production recovery

LLOG Exploration Co. has decided not to reinstate production this year through the Who Dat E manifold in the US Gulf of Mexico, following a recent technical review.

However, the company is working on a remediation plan to restore the deferred production, according to partner Karoon Energy. This includes removal of the failed riser, scheduled for some time in the current quarter of 2026.

Production through the E manifold production will now likely be restored in the second half of 2027.

The A-1 ST well is due to startup shortly, followed by operations on the G-1 ST well during the fourth quarter, pending approvals to accelerate drilling of the sidetrack.

Baúna intervention boosts Brazil output

In its latest update concerning the ongoing Baúna development in the southern Santos Basin offshore Brazil, the SPS-92 well is back in service and producing about 8,000 bbl/d of oil.

This follows a successful rig-based intervention to replace the well’s failed electrical submersible pump. Overall production from the field is 20,500 bbl/d.

A further uplift of 1,000 to 2,000 bbl/d should occur once the PRA-2 well is back online, with operations to reconnect the umbilical recently in progress.

Final intervention costs were higher than expected due to weather downtime, wellbore debris and equipment-related non-productive time.