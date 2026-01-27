Who Dat partners plan further production sidetrack

LLOG may spud the Who Dat production sidetrack well A1ST in the US Gulf during 2Q 2026, partner Karoon Energy said in an operations update.

Gross production from the field in the final quarter of 2025 was 2.68 MMboe, a 12% increase on the previous quarter, helped by improved facility uptime of 100% and the E6ST well coming online, which partly offset natural reservoir decline.

The sidetrack well was drilled from the E6 wellbore into a reservoir that is producing in other Who Dat wells. Following clean-up, E6ST flowed initially 4,000 b/d of oil and 2.2 MMcf/d of associated gas, in line with expectations.