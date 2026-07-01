Jadestone Energy adds third well to offshore Malaysia campaign
Why this news matters:
- The successful startup demonstrates the production upside available from infill drilling in mature offshore assets, extending field life and improving recovery from existing infrastructure.
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Additional Malaysian production supports Jadestone's strategy of growing output through brownfield development rather than higher-risk frontier exploration projects.
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Strong initial flow rates could improve near-term cash flow and provide momentum for the remainder of the company's offshore Malaysia drilling campaign.
Jadestone Energy has brought onstream the first well of its present infill drilling campaign on the PM323 production sharing contract offshore Peninsular Malaysia, the company reported June 24.
Based on the strong results from the EBA-18ST3 well (~3,000 bbl/d), and subsurface data compiled during drilling of the second well, the company has opted a third well to its program.
This has spud recently, targeting a southwest extension of the East Belumut Field.
Estimated capex for the entire campaign remains unchanged at $50 million to $80 million.
EBA-18ST3 came in ~20% below budget, despite its 1,200-m horizontal reservoir section and total measured depth of 4,866 m, which is the longest of any well to date on East Belumut.