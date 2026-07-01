Jadestone Energy adds third well to offshore Malaysia campaign

Jadestone Energy has brought onstream the first well of its present infill drilling campaign on the PM323 production sharing contract offshore Peninsular Malaysia, the company reported June 24.

Based on the strong results from the EBA-18ST3 well (~3,000 bbl/d), and subsurface data compiled during drilling of the second well, the company has opted a third well to its program.

This has spud recently, targeting a southwest extension of the East Belumut Field.

Estimated capex for the entire campaign remains unchanged at $50 million to $80 million.

EBA-18ST3 came in ~20% below budget, despite its 1,200-m horizontal reservoir section and total measured depth of 4,866 m, which is the longest of any well to date on East Belumut.