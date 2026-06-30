Floating production and storage projects advance with new vessel milestones
Why this news matters:
- Floating production and storage infrastructure remains a critical enabler of new offshore developments globally.
- Standardized hull programs such as SBM's Fast4Ward concept continue to shorten development schedules and improve project economics.
- New FSO deployments in Vietnam and Mexico highlight sustained investment in offshore developments across Asia and the Americas.
SBM Offshore, Yinson Production and their partners have reported new milestones for floating production and storage (FSO) infrastructure projects, ranging from an additional Fast4Ward FPSO hull order and financing for the Trion development offshore Mexico to the sailaway of an FSO destined for Murphy Oil's Lac Da Vang Field offshore Vietnam.
The developments highlight continued investment in floating production and storage assets that support offshore project execution across key global basins.
SBM confirms 13th order for MPF FPSO hull
SBM Offshore has signed a construction contract for a seventh Fast4Ward Multi-Purpose Floater (MPF7) FPSO hull with subsidiaries of China State Shipbuilding Corp.
It will be based on SBM’s generic standard hull design, which provides a storage capacity of up to 2.3 MMbbl of crude oil, in wide-ranging sea conditions.
The MPF7, to be constructed by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding and China Shipbuilding Trading, will include accommodation for up to 240 personnel, optimized for environmental protection, safety and crew comfort, SBM said.
Overall it is the 13th MPF hull ordered by the company to date.
Financing secured for Trion FSO project offshore Mexico
SBM Offshore also revealed it has signed project financing of the FSO Chalchi, currently under construction for the Trion oilfield development offshore Mexico.
The company arranged the $465-million facility with a consortium of international banks and institutional investors, with partial insurance cover from China Export & Credit Insurance Corp.
FSO Chalchi, based on a Suezmax-type hull, will have a disconnectable turret mooring system designed by SBM Offshore. It will be stationed in 2,500 m water depth, 180 km offshore, with 950,000 bbl crude oil storage capacity.
It will operate under 20-year lease and operate contracts with Trion operator Woodside Petróleo Operaciones de México.
Lac Da Vang FSO ready to depart for Vietnam
The new FSO vessel for Murphy Oil’s Lac Da Vang development offshore southern Vietnam has undergone a naming and sailaway ceremony at Nantong Strongwind Shipyard in China.
It will operate at the oil field in Block 15-1/05 in the Cuu Long Basin under a 10-year operations contract awarded to the Yinson Production/PetroVietnam Technical Services Corp. (PTSC) joint venture.
The double-hull vessel provides a crude storage capacity of more than 500,000 bbl and processing for 20,000 bbl/d. It features an external turret mooring system and dual-fuel systems said to optimize operational efficiency and minimize carbon emissions during production.
The vessel, which was designed, built and classed under ABS’ supervision, has a design life of 20 years without the need for dry-docking.
It should shortly deploy to the Lac Da Vang Field, with a planned start of operations during the fourth quarter.