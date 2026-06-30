Floating production and storage projects advance with new vessel milestones

SBM Offshore, Yinson Production and their partners have reported new milestones for floating production and storage (FSO) infrastructure projects, ranging from an additional Fast4Ward FPSO hull order and financing for the Trion development offshore Mexico to the sailaway of an FSO destined for Murphy Oil's Lac Da Vang Field offshore Vietnam.

The developments highlight continued investment in floating production and storage assets that support offshore project execution across key global basins.

SBM confirms 13th order for MPF FPSO hull

SBM Offshore has signed a construction contract for a seventh Fast4Ward Multi-Purpose Floater (MPF7) FPSO hull with subsidiaries of China State Shipbuilding Corp.

It will be based on SBM’s generic standard hull design, which provides a storage capacity of up to 2.3 MMbbl of crude oil, in wide-ranging sea conditions.

The MPF7, to be constructed by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding and China Shipbuilding Trading, will include accommodation for up to 240 personnel, optimized for environmental protection, safety and crew comfort, SBM said.

Overall it is the 13th MPF hull ordered by the company to date.