Navitas Petroleum considers second FPSO for offshore Falklands Sea Lion project

Navitas Petroleum LP is looking to bring in a second FPSO to expand production from the Sea Lion oilfield development in the offshore North Falkland Basin.

For the project’s first two phases, Bluewater Energy Services has agreed to provide the FPSO Aoka Mizu, which has been on duty at the Lancaster oil field west of Shetland, with a production capacity of 55,000 bbl/d.

Disconnection activity should be completed by the end of May, after which Aoka Mizu will sail to the shipyard for upgrade work to suit the Sea Lion project requirements.

According to partner Rockhopper Exploration's recent update, Navitas has now signed a memorandum of understanding for an additional FPSO, which could increase throughput at Sea Lion by a further 125,000 bbl/d.

Associated works for the initial development have begun on the Falkland Islands, the current focus being on preparing the dock and shore base. Later this year, construction of personnel accommodation will get underway along with preparatory work for the scheduled start of development drilling early next year.

Navitas and Rockhopper announced FID on the Sea Lion project in December 2025.

The partners are targeting first oil in first-half 2028.