Navitas, Rockhopper announce FID on offshore Sea Lion development

Operator Navitas Petroleum and partner Rockhopper Exploration have finalized their investment decision on the Sea Lion project, located near the Falkland Islands, with first oil expected in 2028.
Dec. 10, 2025
2 min read
Courtesy Navitas Petroleum Development and Production
Sea Lion Phase 1 consists of drilling 11 subsea wells tied back to an FPSO vessel

Courtesy Rockhopper Exploration
North Falkland Basin map

Sea Lion was the first oil discovery in the Falkland Islands (May 2010) and sits in around 450 m of water. 

Operator Navitas Petroleum Development and Production (NPDP) has made a final investment decision (FID) on the Sea Lion offshore development, which is about 220 km to the north of the Falkland Islands. 
 
The Sea Lion Field has 319 MMbbl of certified resources. The first phase has a peak production rate of 50,000 bbl/d and is expected to come online in the first half of 2028.  
 
NPDP is 65% owner of Sea Lion, partnering with Rockhopper Exploration Plc (35%).  
 
NPDP reported it will open an office in Aberdeen in early 2026 to work in conjunction with its London and Stanley team to deliver Phase 1 of the development. This initial stage consists of drilling of 11 subsea wells tied back to a redeployed FPSO vessel.
 
Phase 2 will add a further 12 wells, expected within three years of first oil. 
 
Sea Lion is expected to have several subsequent phases, which will continue to be planned from the company’s UK offices. 
 
NPDP COO Ian Ramsay said, “The UK and Falkland Islands’ supply chain has already successfully delivered 29 exploration and appraisal wells in the region.” 
 
Rockhopper reported that, as part of FID, Navitas has entered into:
  • An FPSO charter agreement (and associated EPC and operations and maintenance contracts);
  • A drilling rig contract;
  • A framework agreement for the supply of drilling and completion services; and
  • An agreement for the EPCIC of subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines.

In May 2010, Rockhopper (as then-operator) drilled its first exploration well on the Sea Lion prospect, which resulted in an oil discovery. The well was successfully flow tested in September 2010.

Rockhopper CEO Sam Moody added, “The sanctioning of Sea Lion is a major milestone for Rockhopper and all its stakeholders, and represents the culmination of over 20 years of work. When we first discovered Sea Lion in 2010, it was a hugely exciting play-opening well, and the vast amount of work undertaken since then, first in the ensuing drilling campaigns and then the many years of engineering and commercial refinement, is now moving towards its ultimate fruition as we move into the development phase."

Ariana Hurtado
Ariana Hurtado

Editor-in-Chief

With more than a decade of copy editing, project management and journalism experience, Ariana Hurtado is a seasoned managing editor born and raised in the energy capital of the world—Houston, Texas. She currently serves as editor-in-chief of Offshore, overseeing the editorial team, its content and the brand's growth from a digital perspective. 

Utilizing her editorial expertise, she manages digital media for the Offshore team. She also helps create and oversee new special industry reports and revolutionizes existing supplements, while also contributing content to Offshore's magazine, newsletters and website as a copy editor and writer. 

Prior to her current role, she served as Offshore's editor and director of special reports from April 2022 to December 2024. Before joining Offshore, she served as senior managing editor of publications with Hart Energy. Prior to her nearly nine years with Hart, she worked on the copy desk as a news editor at the Houston Chronicle.

She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Houston.

