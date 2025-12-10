Navitas, Rockhopper announce FID on offshore Sea Lion development

Operator Navitas Petroleum Development and Production (NPDP) has made a final investment decision (FID) on the Sea Lion offshore development, which is about 220 km to the north of the Falkland Islands.

The Sea Lion Field has 319 MMbbl of certified resources. The first phase has a peak production rate of 50,000 bbl/d and is expected to come online in the first half of 2028.

NPDP is 65% owner of Sea Lion, partnering with Rockhopper Exploration Plc (35%).

NPDP reported it will open an office in Aberdeen in early 2026 to work in conjunction with its London and Stanley team to deliver Phase 1 of the development. This initial stage consists of drilling of 11 subsea wells tied back to a redeployed FPSO vessel.

Phase 2 will add a further 12 wells, expected within three years of first oil.

Sea Lion is expected to have several subsequent phases, which will continue to be planned from the company’s UK offices.

NPDP COO Ian Ramsay said, “The UK and Falkland Islands’ supply chain has already successfully delivered 29 exploration and appraisal wells in the region.”

Rockhopper reported that, as part of FID, Navitas has entered into: