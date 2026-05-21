Second FPSO process train offshore Israel nearly ready

The investment should increase liquids production capacity on the vessel, which hosts the Karish gas condensate development.
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May 21, 2026
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Courtesy Energean
Energean Power FPSO

Karish produces natural gas and hydrocarbons liquids through the Energean Power FPSO. 

Energean expects to complete commissioning of the second oil processing train onboard the FPSO Energean Power by the end of this month, according to the company's latest operational update.

Operations on the vessel, which produces gas from the Karish Field in the eastern Mediterranean Sea offshore, were suspended earlier this year during the height of the conflict with Iran.

The new investment should lead to an increase in liquids production, which has been averaging 13,000 bbl/d of condensate, to more than 20,000 bbl/d.

Energean is aiming for first gas from the Katlan tie-in project during the first half of next year and completion of the Nitzana export pipeline by October 2028.

Earlier this year, the company signed a contract with Stena Drilling for an exploration well in deepwater Block 2 offshore western Greece, the Hera and Apollo development wells for the next phase of the Katlan development, and the Karish North-02 development well.

The contract includes options for further exploration wells.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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