OTC 2026: Lloyd’s Register grants AiP to Wison New Energies for harsh‑environment FPSO design

Lloyd’s Register has granted approval in principle to Wison New Energies for a harsh‑environment FPSO concept with an internal turret, helping to de‑risk early design decisions for challenging offshore developments.
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May 8, 2026
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Wison FPSO

The AiP helps demonstrate that the FPSO concept can progress with a clearer view of key technical and safety considerations.

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has granted approval in principle (AiP) to Wison New Energies for a new harsh‑environment FPSO concept featuring an internal turret mooring system.

The approval was presented at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2026 in Houston following an independent concept‑stage review by LR.

Internal turret FPSOs are commonly used in challenging metocean conditions but involve complex interfaces between the hull, mooring, risers and topsides, LR explained. The AiP helps de‑risk early project decisions by clarifying key technical and safety considerations at the concept stage.

“Independent assurance at concept stage helps reduce uncertainty and allows projects to move forward with greater technical confidence,” said Ian Crehan, global head of energy solutions with LR.

Wison New Energies said the approval supports its efforts to standardize FPSO concepts for deployment in harsh offshore environments and complements its existing standard and gas FPSO designs, expanding its overall FPSO design portfolio.

Offshore is an official media partner of OTC 2026. 

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Ariana Hurtado
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Ariana Hurtado

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With more than a decade of copy editing, project management and journalism experience, Ariana Hurtado is a seasoned managing editor born and raised in the energy capital of the world—Houston, Texas. She currently serves as editor-in-chief of Offshore, overseeing the editorial team, its content and the brand's growth from a digital perspective. 

Utilizing her editorial expertise, she manages digital media for the Offshore team. She also helps create and oversee new special industry reports and revolutionizes existing supplements, while also contributing content to Offshore's magazine, newsletters and website as a copy editor and writer. 

Prior to her current role, she served as Offshore's editor and director of special reports from April 2022 to December 2024. Before joining Offshore, she served as senior managing editor of publications with Hart Energy. Prior to her nearly nine years with Hart, she worked on the copy desk as a news editor at the Houston Chronicle.

She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Houston.

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