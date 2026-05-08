OTC 2026: Lloyd’s Register grants AiP to Wison New Energies for harsh‑environment FPSO design

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has granted approval in principle (AiP) to Wison New Energies for a new harsh‑environment FPSO concept featuring an internal turret mooring system.

The approval was presented at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2026 in Houston following an independent concept‑stage review by LR.

Internal turret FPSOs are commonly used in challenging metocean conditions but involve complex interfaces between the hull, mooring, risers and topsides, LR explained. The AiP helps de‑risk early project decisions by clarifying key technical and safety considerations at the concept stage.

“Independent assurance at concept stage helps reduce uncertainty and allows projects to move forward with greater technical confidence,” said Ian Crehan, global head of energy solutions with LR.

Wison New Energies said the approval supports its efforts to standardize FPSO concepts for deployment in harsh offshore environments and complements its existing standard and gas FPSO designs, expanding its overall FPSO design portfolio.

Offshore is an official media partner of OTC 2026.