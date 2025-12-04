CNOOC starts up Weizhou 11-4 oil project offshore China

The shallow-water development in the Beibu Gulf features bridge-linked wellhead and central processing platforms and 28 production wells.
Related To: 
Dec. 4, 2025
Courtesy CNOOC
Weizhou 11-4 Oilfield Adjustment and Satellite Fields Development Project

Weizhou 11-4 oilfield adjustment and satellite fields development project

CNOOC has started production from its Weizhou 11-4 Oilfield Adjustment and Satellite Fields development in the Beibu Gulf basin of the South China Sea.

The main production facilities, installed in a water depth of about 43 m, comprise a new unmanned wellhead platform and a central processing platform, connected to an existing platform via a trestle bridge. 

CNOOC expects to commission a total of 28 production wells and seven water injectors, and to achieve peak production next year of about 16,900 boe/d of light crude.

The company added that the development, linked to existing offshore infrastructure, would serve as a gathering and transportation hub, including an onshore terminal, to meet energy needs in the region.

In early September, CNOOC brought onstream the Wenchang 16-2 oilfield development in the western Pearl River Mouth Basin of the South China Sea. And in June, CNOOC started up production from its Weizhou 5-3 oilfield development, also in the South China Sea.

News reports:

Courtesy Shell
Shell LNG Outlook 2025
Shell’s LNG Outlook 2025 says that demand from LNG-powered vessels will also rise significantly.
March 10, 2025
istock 13061300491; courtesy RenewableUK
Global operational offshore wind capacity grows by 15% in 12 months to 80 GW
Fully operational offshore wind farms globally have amassed capacity of 80.9 GW, a 15% increase on the total of 70.2 GW a year earlier, according to RenewableUK.
Feb. 6, 2025

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
Email

Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Opinion: Digital connectivity a frontline strategy to attract and retain skilled offshore personnel
ADIPEC 2025: AVEVA VP on the future of offshore, from FPSO autonomy to digital upskilling