CNOOC starts up Weizhou 11-4 oil project offshore China

CNOOC has started production from its Weizhou 11-4 Oilfield Adjustment and Satellite Fields development in the Beibu Gulf basin of the South China Sea.

The main production facilities, installed in a water depth of about 43 m, comprise a new unmanned wellhead platform and a central processing platform, connected to an existing platform via a trestle bridge.

CNOOC expects to commission a total of 28 production wells and seven water injectors, and to achieve peak production next year of about 16,900 boe/d of light crude.

The company added that the development, linked to existing offshore infrastructure, would serve as a gathering and transportation hub, including an onshore terminal, to meet energy needs in the region.

In early September, CNOOC brought onstream the Wenchang 16-2 oilfield development in the western Pearl River Mouth Basin of the South China Sea. And in June, CNOOC started up production from its Weizhou 5-3 oilfield development, also in the South China Sea.