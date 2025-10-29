Sampang partners offshore Indonesia addressing gas declines from Oyong, Wortel wells

Medco Energi, operator of the Sampang concession offshore Java, is working to offset the impact of water production on the late-life Oyong and Wortel gas fields.
Oct. 29, 2025
Courtesy Cue Energy's Activities Report Quarter ended 30 September 2025
Map: Sampang PSC offshore Indonesia

Gas production from the Oyong and Wortel fields in the Sampang PSC offshore East Java is undergoing a steeper late-life dip than expected, said partner Cue Energy in an operations update.

The cause is a recent surge in water production.

Operator Medco Energi is assessing ways of optimizing production from the existing wells.

Onshore, a compressor is undergoing installation at the Grati gas processing plant. This should lower suction pressure at the plant, enhancing production and gas recovery from Oyong and Wortel fields.

Exclusive content:

ID 182563684 © Natallia Pershaj | Dreamstime.com
LNG tanker and FLNG terminal in port.
Wood Mackenzie analysts told Offshore there is potential for new exploration activities offshore Indonesia and that year-round shortages of gas in Australia will become increasingly...
July 10, 2025
