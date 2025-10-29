Sampang partners offshore Indonesia addressing gas declines from Oyong, Wortel wells

Gas production from the Oyong and Wortel fields in the Sampang PSC offshore East Java is undergoing a steeper late-life dip than expected, said partner Cue Energy in an operations update.

The cause is a recent surge in water production.

Operator Medco Energi is assessing ways of optimizing production from the existing wells.

Onshore, a compressor is undergoing installation at the Grati gas processing plant. This should lower suction pressure at the plant, enhancing production and gas recovery from Oyong and Wortel fields.