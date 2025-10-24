Karoon investigating umbilical disconnection at Baúna Field offshore Brazil

Karoon Energy has had to shut in various wells at the Baúna Field in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil, according to updates in the company's latest quarterly report.

This follows an unexpected disconnection last month of the subsea control umbilical from the PRA-2 well to the Baúna FPSO, and the earlier failure of one of three electrical cables in the SPS-92 well’s electric submersible pump (ESP).

Karoon has put out inquiries for a vessel to recover and reconnect the umbilical by mid-2026, and it has also identified a rig to replace the ESP next year.

Investigations continue into the reason for the umbilical disconnection. Checks have been completed on umbilical connections for the other Baúna wells, with no apparent integrity issues.

Altera&Ocyan has been operating the Baúna FPSO under a transition services agreement. Karoon is now advancing preparations to assume operatorship by the middle of next year, engaging with contractors, recruiting key personnel, and establishing management systems and processes.

It also plans a flotel-supported maintenance campaign in the first half of 2026.

Yesterday it was announced that Karoon Energy aims to work up a post-salt play on its Esmeralda Block, also offshore Brazil.