Petrobras, Equinor, Karoon and CNOOC awarded blocks in Brazil's latest auction

Petrobras will operate the Jaspe and Citrino blocks in the deepwater presalt Campos Basin, the latter on a sole basis. Karoon Energy aims to work up a post-salt play on its Esmeralda Block.
Oct. 23, 2025
offshore Brazil map and flag

Petrobras and Equinor were among the successful bidders in Wednesday's 3rd Cycle of the Permanent Production Sharing Offer, organized by Brazil’s National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

The two companies will jointly explore the Jaspe Block in the Campos Basin (Petrobras operator with 60%, Equinor 40%), while Petrobras also secured 100% of the Citrino Block in the same basin.

Petrobras said the percentage of surplus oil to be made available to the Federal Union was ANP’s sole stipulation for determining the winning bid.

Equinor was also awarded the Itaimbezinho area on a sole basis.

oil and gas operations offshore Brazil
Sept. 12, 2025

Australian independent Karoon Energy gained the Esmeralda deepwater exploration block, 70 km from its existing deepwater concessions in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil. The company said Esmeralda covers an extensive area over what may turn out to be a new post-salt exploration play that it is presently maturing, with its work under review by independent specialists. The award did not carry a commitment to drill.

China's CNOOC reportedly won the Ametista Block, which it will operate in partnership with Sinopec.

