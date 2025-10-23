Petrobras, Equinor, Karoon and CNOOC awarded blocks in Brazil’s latest auction

Petrobras and Equinor were among the successful bidders in Wednesday's 3rd Cycle of the Permanent Production Sharing Offer, organized by Brazil’s National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

The two companies will jointly explore the Jaspe Block in the Campos Basin (Petrobras operator with 60%, Equinor 40%), while Petrobras also secured 100% of the Citrino Block in the same basin.

Petrobras said the percentage of surplus oil to be made available to the Federal Union was ANP’s sole stipulation for determining the winning bid.

Equinor was also awarded the Itaimbezinho area on a sole basis.