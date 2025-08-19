From decommissioning to expansion, Woodside shares offshore oil and gas initiatives

Trion, 180 km from the Mexican coast and 30 km south of the US/Mexico maritime border, will produce via 24 subsea wells to a semisubmersible FPU with a production capacity of 100,000 bbl/d of oil, offloading to an FSO.

Woodside says it is targeting first oil in 2028.

During the first half, the detailed design of the FPU was finalized, with construction of three topside modules and the living quarters progressing, and fabrication completed of the platform’s turbo machinery and equipment.

Construction of the FSO, to be provided by SBM Offshore, is due to start later this year, while fabrication is underway for the disconnectable turret mooring as well as the FSO and FPU anchor piles.

All subsea equipment, trees and topside control systems have been ordered and all main contracts now awarded, including those for drilling and completion services, the gas pipeline installation, FSO operating and maintenance, and support vessels.

Since March, all project costs have been split 60% by Woodside (operator) and 40% by PEMEX (sole project partner).

In the US Gulf, the bp-led partnership has taken FID on the Atlantis Major Facility Expansion project, which calls for two new water injector wells and upgrades to the semisubmersible platform’s topsides water injection system to raise water injection capacity.

The partners (Woodside, 44%) are aiming for first water injection from the new facilities in 2027.