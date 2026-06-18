EnerMech completes Bass Strait offshore pipeline scope for Esso Australia

EnerMech has completed a complex offshore cleaning and preparation scope on the Bass Strait pipeline system in the Gippsland Basin offshore southeastern Australia.

The work was carried out as part of an offshore asset campaign led by UGL on behalf of Esso Australia Resources Pty Ltd., a subsidiary of ExxonMobil Australia, and covered infrastructure linking the Marlin A, West Kingfish, Kingfish A and Kingfish B platforms.

Executed on an accelerated schedule, the project involved equipment testing, mobilization and offshore deployment under compressed timelines and complex logistics, enabling offshore operations to begin as planned.

The campaign spanned multiple offshore locations and required coordination between onshore engineering, logistics and offshore teams, supported by continuous operational, technical and logistical input during extended operations in challenging conditions.

EnerMech reported the project was delivered with zero injuries, no environmental incidents and no equipment downtime affecting operations.

The work builds on the company’s existing relationship with Esso in Australia, with EnerMech subsequently selected as preferred contractor for a follow-on offshore scope involving higher operating demands and increased equipment requirements, EnerMech reported.

For more information about the Bass Strait pipeline, view the Bass Strait pipeline network poster published by Esso and Woodside Energy in August 2023.