EnerMech completes Bass Strait offshore pipeline scope for Esso Australia

A multi-platform campaign in the Gippsland Basin was delivered on an accelerated schedule and secures follow-on work.
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June 18, 2026
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Courtesy Esso and Woodside Energy's "Bass Strait pipeline network" poster, August 2023
Bass Strait pipeline network

EnerMech has completed a complex offshore cleaning and preparation scope on the Bass Strait pipeline system in the Gippsland Basin offshore southeastern Australia. 

The work was carried out as part of an offshore asset campaign led by UGL on behalf of Esso Australia Resources Pty Ltd., a subsidiary of ExxonMobil Australia, and covered infrastructure linking the Marlin A, West Kingfish, Kingfish A and Kingfish B platforms. 

Executed on an accelerated schedule, the project involved equipment testing, mobilization and offshore deployment under compressed timelines and complex logistics, enabling offshore operations to begin as planned. 

The campaign spanned multiple offshore locations and required coordination between onshore engineering, logistics and offshore teams, supported by continuous operational, technical and logistical input during extended operations in challenging conditions.

EnerMech reported the project was delivered with zero injuries, no environmental incidents and no equipment downtime affecting operations. 

The work builds on the company’s existing relationship with Esso in Australia, with EnerMech subsequently selected as preferred contractor for a follow-on offshore scope involving higher operating demands and increased equipment requirements, EnerMech reported.

For more information about the Bass Strait pipeline, view the Bass Strait pipeline network poster published by Esso and Woodside Energy in August 2023.

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About the Author

Ariana Hurtado
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Ariana Hurtado

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With more than a decade of copy editing, project management and journalism experience, Ariana Hurtado is a seasoned managing editor born and raised in the energy capital of the world—Houston, Texas. She currently serves as editor-in-chief of Offshore, overseeing the editorial team, its content and the brand's growth from a digital perspective. 

Utilizing her editorial expertise, she manages digital media for the Offshore team. She also helps create and oversee new special industry reports and revolutionizes existing supplements, while also contributing content to Offshore's magazine, newsletters and website as a copy editor and writer. 

Prior to her current role, she served as Offshore's editor and director of special reports from April 2022 to December 2024. Before joining Offshore, she served as senior managing editor of publications with Hart Energy. Prior to her nearly nine years with Hart, she worked on the copy desk as a news editor at the Houston Chronicle.

She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Houston.

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