Equinor brings in Reach Subsea for Norwegian subsea export trunkline inspections

Equinor, on behalf of Norwegian offshore gas trunklines operator Gassco, awarded Reach Subsea an external inspection contract late last month.

This covers about 3,500 m of trunklines in Norwegian waters and along North Sea export routes to Denmark, Germany and the UK. The deal includes options for additional work in the Netherlands, Belgium and France.

Reach Subsea will deploy its uncrewed service vessel, which the company says was fully qualified in 2025, and high‑speed survey ROV capability operated from a crewed vessel, as and where required.

Planning and preparation has started for the inspections, with most of the offshore operation to be conducted during the second quarter.