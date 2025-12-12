Shell secures rigs for deepwater wells offshore Brazil, Namibia

Shell has contracted the VALARIS DS-8 drillship for an 800-day program offshore Brazil that looks set to start in first-quarter 2027.

The $300 million contract includes extension options totaling about one year.

Valaris President and CEO Anton Dibowitz said, “We are pleased to have been selected by Shell to provide drilling services on the Orca project, demonstrating both their confidence in Valaris to deliver complex deepwater drilling solutions and the growing IOC interest in developments offshore Brazil.”

The deal has lifted the overall backlog of contracts secured by Valaris this year above $2.5 billion.

Across the Atlantic, a Shell subsidiary has signed the Northern Ocean Ltd. Deepsea Mira semisubmersible rig for one firm well offshore Namibia, starting next April, with operations lasting about 45 days.

The firm value of the contract is $16 million, but this would rise if Shell took up an option for an additional well.