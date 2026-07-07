TotalEnergies commissions exploration studies offshore Liberia

TGS and GeoPartners are supporting TotalEnergies and partner BluEnergies with exploration studies of three deepwater blocks offshore Liberia.

Blocks LB-26, LB-30 and LB-31 are in the Harper Basin offshore Liberia. This contains a Cretaceous deepwater fan play which, according to BluEnergies, is analogous to Eni’s Calao discovery offshore Cote d’Ivoire; the Jubilee field offshore Ghana on the same West African Transform Margin; and the Venus and Mopane discoveries in the Orange Basin offshore Namibia.

In addition, the Harper Basin fan play is said to share the same source rocks and depositional environment as the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana on the conjugate margin.

Seismic reprocessing targets drilling prospects

As part of a program to confirm and enhance definition of drilling candidates on the Liberia blocks, TGS is reprocessing a 3D seismic data set which the company acquired across the acreage in 2013.

Goals include enhanced seismic character/definition and AVO content.

Seafloor survey aims to de-risk future wells