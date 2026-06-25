First offer made for offshore Suriname open acreage

The current Open Door application process runs through mid-September.
Related To: 
June 25, 2026
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Courtesy Staatsolie
Map: Open Acreage offshore Suriname

Staatsolie Maatschappij Suriname N.V. reported on June 17 that it has received a proposal for an area in Sector 4: DW WEST of the Open Acreage offshore Suriname. 

Staatsolie Maatschappij Suriname, the country’s state-owned oil and gas company, has already received a proposal for newly offered exploration acreage offshore Suriname.

This follows the opening of the submission period for the country’s Open Door Process on June 17 to qualified E&P companies.

The proposal concerns an area in Sector 4: DW WEST of the open acreage offshore Suriname.

All submissions must be received by Sept. 15.

Why this matters:

  • Early investor signal: The first bid—submitted within days of the Open Door round opening—suggests continued upstream interest in Suriname despite a more selective global exploration environment.

  • Momentum beyond core discoveries: Activity in Sector 4 (outside the most actively de-risked blocks) indicates companies may be willing to test additional plays, expanding the basin’s longer-term development potential.

  • Competitive positioning ahead of deadline: With the submission window open until mid-September, an early proposal could prompt further bids, increasing competition and potentially improving fiscal and partnership outcomes for Suriname.

  • Strategic growth for Staatsolie: Advancing new acreage supports the state company’s objective to build on recent exploration success and attract sustained international investment into its offshore sector.

This sidebar section was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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