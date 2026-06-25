First offer made for offshore Suriname open acreage

Staatsolie Maatschappij Suriname, the country’s state-owned oil and gas company, has already received a proposal for newly offered exploration acreage offshore Suriname.

This follows the opening of the submission period for the country’s Open Door Process on June 17 to qualified E&P companies.

The proposal concerns an area in Sector 4: DW WEST of the open acreage offshore Suriname.

All submissions must be received by Sept. 15.