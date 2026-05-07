OTC 2026: Fugro GeoAI framework earns Spotlight award for accelerating offshore site insights

Fugro has received an OTC Spotlight on New Technology Award for its GeoAI framework, which the company says is helping offshore project teams shorten interpretation timelines without sacrificing engineering rigor or regulatory defensibility.

The framework applies machine learning to automate time‑intensive geoscience tasks, such as seabed feature detection and habitat mapping, while embedding structured human oversight and model governance throughout the workflow.

According to Fugro, the technology is designed for projects where survey, engineering and operations run in parallel, and where delayed interpretation can directly affect vessel time, installation planning or early‑stage development decisions.

From survey data to operational decisions

One recent offshore energy project highlighted the framework’s value during a subsea installation campaign that combined multibeam data acquisition and boulder removal from a single construction vessel.

Using GeoAI, Fugro classified more than 5,000 seabed boulders in under two days, a task that would have taken more than 160 hours using manual interpretation.