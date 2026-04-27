OTC recognizes 2026 Spotlight on New Technology Award winners

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) has announced the winners of the 2026 Spotlight on New Technology Award, celebrating “the boldest advances shaping the future of offshore energy.”

OTC says that this year’s program highlights 17 breakthrough technologies—four from small businesses—that bring fresh thinking and real-world performance across drilling, completions, subsea systems, AI and more.

Selected for originality, technical ingenuity, demonstrated results and commercial potential, these innovations promise to improve safety, efficiency and sustainability across the offshore value chain, says OTC.

From autonomous well construction and advanced bit intelligence to AI-driven geotechnical models and next-generation subsea push systems, OTC says that the lineup underscores how rapid technological progress is unlocking new possibilities for operators and service providers alike.

The 2026 Spotlight on New Technology Award Winners, in alphabetical order, are:

Baker Hughes — Kantori autonomous well construction solution

Bosch Rexroth — eSEA Push

Bosch Rexroth Hägglunds — Hägglunds Thunder

CNPC USA Corporation — Monobore Expandable Casing Technology

CNPC USA Corporation — UltraSense — UHTHP Bit Intelligence

Fugro — Fugro GeoAI Framework

HYTORC — TorcSync

i2k Connect Inc. — EnrgLLM

KeyDrill Technology LLC — KeyDrill Gyro While Drilling (KGWD)

Oliden Technology, LLC — MaxFusion

Oil States — GeoLok

Oil States — MPD Drill Ahead Tool

SLB — Retina at-bit imaging system

SLB — FIV-III dual-trigger formation isolation valve

TB Global Technologies Ltd. — CHOKUSEN

TB Global Technologies Ltd. — Harmless Emergency Release System for Offshore Ammonia Transfer

Teledyne Marine — eXtreamer.

The small business award winners, in alphabetical order, are:

HYTORC — TorcSync

i2k Connect Inc. — EnrgLLM

KeyDrill Technology LLC — KeyDrill Gyro While Drilling (KGWD)

Oliden Technology, LLC — MaxFusion.

Since 2014, OTC’s Spotlight program has highlighted the inventive work of small businesses alongside industry leaders. Small-business eligibility requires independent ownership (or nonprofit status) and fewer than 300 employees in the 12 months before the application deadline.

The 2026 Spotlight on New Technology winners will be honored at OTC on Monday, May 4th at NRG Center in Houston, Texas. For details about the award and recipient technologies, visit the OTC Spotlight on New Technology Award page at www.otcnet.org.