Indications of hydrocarbons in offshore Jamaica geochemical survey

United Oil & Gas sees positive signs from its analysis of piston core samples acquired recently by TDI-Brooks offshore Jamaica.

The seabed geochemical exploration survey was conducted over United’s Walton-Morant exploration license.

Geochemical analysis on the 42 piston cores acquired has led to identification of C4 and C5 hydrocarbons, including butanes and pentanes, in select cores within the headspace gas dataset.

According to United, these “higher-order” hydrocarbons are not typically associated with biogenic gas systems and appear to be consistent with a potential thermogenic contribution.

There is established evidence for an active petroleum system in Jamaica, the company added, in particular on the Walton-Morant license:

This includes repeat satellite slick anomalies, thermogenic hydrocarbon geochemistry from existing offshore and onshore wells, onshore and offshore oil seeps, and onshore surface outcrops. And modeling of petroleum systems indicates the presence of oil-mature source rocks.

This year’s survey used 3D seismic, multibeam echosounder seabed mapping and satellite-derived slick anomaly data. The combined data appears to show signs of an active offshore petroleum system.

United will use the results to improve its understanding of the geology, and the dataset will support technical studies and farm-out discussions. The company estimates prospective resources in the license at about 7 Bbbl.