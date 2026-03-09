TDI Brooks to analyze seabed cores taken from basins offshore Jamaica

Results will support United Oil & Gas’ assessment of hydrocarbon prospectivity in the offshore Walton-Morant license.
March 9, 2026
Courtesy United Oil & Gas Plc
Walton Basin MBES bathymetry data

A 3D, perspective view highlights the high-quality MBES bathymetry data acquired in the Walton Basin.

TDI Brooks has concluded a Seabed Geochemical Exploration (SGE) program for United Oil & Gas (UOG) over its Walton-Morant license offshore Jamaica.

Courtesy TDI Brooks
research survey vessel R/V GYRE

TDI Brooks entered into a memorandum of understanding in October 2025 with United Oil & Gas to provide its survey vessel R/V GYRE for a geotechnical and surface geochemical program offshore Jamaica. 

The goals were to help de-risk the license as discussions continue with potential farm-in partners. TDI Brooks deployed its survey vessel R/V Gyre for the project.

Stage 1, involving use of a Multibeam Echosounder (MBES), led to the acquisition and processing of 1,189 line km of data.

Under Stage 2, heat flow probe data were acquired in both the Walton and Morant basins.

In the final Stage 3 piston core survey, 42 coring locations were identified following integration of the MBES data with existing seismic. During coring operations, seabed sediment was recovered from all 42 selected sites.

The piston core samples will shortly be shipped to TDI Brooks laboratories in the US for geochemical analysis, testing for the presence of thermally derived hydrocarbons.

Results will undergo integration with existing datasets to support UOG's technical studies.

UOG CEO Brian Larkin said, “We will continue to progress discussions with potential partners with the objective of advancing towards a potentially transformational offshore exploration drilling phase for Jamaica."

