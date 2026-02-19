Viridien enters partnership with NVIDIA

Viridien and NVIDIA will collaborate to improve seismic imaging workflows.

The partnership will draw on Viridien’s subsurface imaging technologies and HPC/Cloud services and NVIDIA’s HPC platforms.

They plan to optimize Viridien’s seismic imaging algorithms on powerful NVIDIA-accelerated computing platforms, including integration of techniques such as tensor cores and mixed-precision computing.

Goals include continual improvements in system performance, imaging accuracy and operational efficiency for geoscience energy clients globally.

John Josephakis, vice president of HPC and Supercomputing, NVIDIA, said the combination would enable subsurface teams “to deliver sharper, more reliable images faster and more cost-effectively.”

He added, “Better imaging reduces uncertainty, improves prospect screening and well placement decisions, and ultimately lowers the cost of exploration by cutting dry hole risk and minimizing the time and compute required to reach decision-grade results.”

Anil Vattalai, senior vice president, HPC & Cloud Solutions, Viridien, said the company had more than 15 years of experience in optimizing complex scientific workflows on GPU accelerators.

“This agreement underscores our commitment to continuously improving our full HPC stack (hardware, software and algorithms) to deliver advanced HPC and cloud solutions…,” he said.