Offshore seismic and site surveys ramp up from Asia-Pacific to Europe

Recent project awards for Shearwater, TGS and Fugro signal sustained investment in seismic imaging and wind farm groundwork.
Feb. 3, 2026
3 min read
Courtesy TGS
TGS Ramform Atlas vessel performs seismic acquisition work

A Ramform vessel is scheduled to mobilize for a TGS-led survey in second-quarter 2026 offshore Norway, with the contract expected to run for about 65 days.  

Activity across the offshore energy sector continues to build, with new seismic and geotechnical survey campaigns launching in the Timor Sea, the Norwegian North Sea and the German North Sea. The latest awards span exploration, reservoir monitoring and offshore wind development.

Shearwater Geoservices awarded survey job in Timor Sea

Shearwater Geoservices expects to start work in late March on a newly awarded 3D survey in the Timor Sea for Eni, over the PSC TL SO 22-23 area.

The two-month survey to be performed by the SW Bly vessel, will sweep a 1,500-sq-km area. Shearwater added it would use processing software to ensure speedy delivery of decision-ready data directly from the vessel to Eni.

TGS inks streamer 4D contract offshore Norway

In the Norwegian North Sea, TGS has won a contract for 4D streamer acquisition for an existing client, in an area where TGS has performed various monitoring surveys.

A Ramform vessel is due to mobilize for the 65-day campaign in the second quarter, deploying the company’s GeoStreamer technology.

Fugro mobilizing vessels for North Sea wind farm site surveys

Courtesy Fugro
Fugro geotechnical survey

Fugro has secured a geotechnical survey contract for TotalEnergies’ NSE 1 offshore wind farm development.

Fugro has started field work on geotechnical surveys for TotalEnergies’ NordSee Energies 1 offshore wind farm at the N-12.1 site in the German North Sea.

The site surveys will provide information on the seabed at the planned wind turbine locations and inter-array cable routes for the 2-GW capacity development, supporting the design of the turbine foundations.

Fugro is sending five vessels to conduct investigations about 170 km offshore, across a 200-sq-km area. The campaign will take in roughly 140 locations and at depths of up to 50 m below the seabed. 

Technologies to be deployed include Fugro’s SEACALF Mk V seabed cone penetration testing system.

Following completion, testing will take place at the company’s laboratories in Wallingford, UK, and Louvain, Belgium. 

Resulting Geo-data, to be supplied through cloud-based Geo-data platform VirGeo, will be used to assess soil behavior over the different turbine loading areas and for the design, installation and protection of the inter-array cables.

The five-vessel campaign is one the company’s largest offshore wind investigations to date in Europe, said Remmelt de Jong, regional business line director for Marine Site Characterisation in Europe and Africa. 

TotalEnergies was awarded concessions by the German Federal Network Agency in 2023, 2024 and 2025 for the construction of four wind farms in the North and Baltic Seas and is participating in two offshore wind projects together with RWE, resulting in an awarded offshore wind pipeline with a total capacity of 7.5 GW.

Exclusive content:

Courtesy Sonardyne
Trials of the OD OBN technology
A new system allows seabed nodes to remain operational for years, enabling on-demand seismic data collection without repeated deployment or retrieval.
Jan. 15, 2026
Courtesy TGS
Amendment 4 Gulf of America survey vessel
Modern long-offset ocean-bottom node (OBN) surveys, combined with enhanced frequency sources and advanced imaging, are setting a new benchmark for complex salt exploration in ...
Jan. 15, 2026

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
Email

Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Middle East operators employing a range of brownfield strategies to boost production
Extending subsea tiebacks with OTEC provides a sustainable option for deepwater marginal fields