Offshore seismic and site surveys ramp up from Asia-Pacific to Europe

Shearwater Geoservices awarded survey job in Timor Sea
Shearwater Geoservices expects to start work in late March on a newly awarded 3D survey in the Timor Sea for Eni, over the PSC TL SO 22-23 area.
The two-month survey to be performed by the SW Bly vessel, will sweep a 1,500-sq-km area. Shearwater added it would use processing software to ensure speedy delivery of decision-ready data directly from the vessel to Eni.
TGS inks streamer 4D contract offshore Norway
In the Norwegian North Sea, TGS has won a contract for 4D streamer acquisition for an existing client, in an area where TGS has performed various monitoring surveys.
A Ramform vessel is due to mobilize for the 65-day campaign in the second quarter, deploying the company’s GeoStreamer technology.
Fugro mobilizing vessels for North Sea wind farm site surveys
Fugro has started field work on geotechnical surveys for TotalEnergies’ NordSee Energies 1 offshore wind farm at the N-12.1 site in the German North Sea.
The site surveys will provide information on the seabed at the planned wind turbine locations and inter-array cable routes for the 2-GW capacity development, supporting the design of the turbine foundations.
Fugro is sending five vessels to conduct investigations about 170 km offshore, across a 200-sq-km area. The campaign will take in roughly 140 locations and at depths of up to 50 m below the seabed.
Technologies to be deployed include Fugro’s SEACALF Mk V seabed cone penetration testing system.
Following completion, testing will take place at the company’s laboratories in Wallingford, UK, and Louvain, Belgium.
Resulting Geo-data, to be supplied through cloud-based Geo-data platform VirGeo, will be used to assess soil behavior over the different turbine loading areas and for the design, installation and protection of the inter-array cables.
The five-vessel campaign is one the company’s largest offshore wind investigations to date in Europe, said Remmelt de Jong, regional business line director for Marine Site Characterisation in Europe and Africa.
TotalEnergies was awarded concessions by the German Federal Network Agency in 2023, 2024 and 2025 for the construction of four wind farms in the North and Baltic Seas and is participating in two offshore wind projects together with RWE, resulting in an awarded offshore wind pipeline with a total capacity of 7.5 GW.