Offshore seismic and site surveys ramp up from Asia-Pacific to Europe

Activity across the offshore energy sector continues to build, with new seismic and geotechnical survey campaigns launching in the Timor Sea, the Norwegian North Sea and the German North Sea. The latest awards span exploration, reservoir monitoring and offshore wind development.

Shearwater Geoservices awarded survey job in Timor Sea

Shearwater Geoservices expects to start work in late March on a newly awarded 3D survey in the Timor Sea for Eni, over the PSC TL SO 22-23 area.

The two-month survey to be performed by the SW Bly vessel, will sweep a 1,500-sq-km area. Shearwater added it would use processing software to ensure speedy delivery of decision-ready data directly from the vessel to Eni.

TGS inks streamer 4D contract offshore Norway

In the Norwegian North Sea, TGS has won a contract for 4D streamer acquisition for an existing client, in an area where TGS has performed various monitoring surveys.

A Ramform vessel is due to mobilize for the 65-day campaign in the second quarter, deploying the company’s GeoStreamer technology.