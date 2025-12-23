Viridien completes reimaging of multi-client survey offshore Brazil

Viridien says that it has successfully completed the BM-S-2 seismic reimaging project in the southern Santos basin, delivering a “modern, high-fidelity 3D dataset” across 8,468 sq km to support growing exploration activity in “one of the most strategic, emerging offshore regions of Brazil.”

The project upgraded a large legacy survey with the “latest advanced imaging technologies,” including time-lag full waveform inversion (TL-FWI), to provide clearer definition of post-salt stratigraphy, improved visibility of potential direct hydrocarbon indicators (DHIs), and new insights into underexplored pre-salt plays.

Viridien says that the reimaged BM-S-2 survey seamlessly integrates with Viridien’s broader Constellation Extension survey, creating unified regional coverage that supports both play-scale screening and detailed prospect assessment across the southern Santos basin.

Dechun Lin, Head of Earth Data, Viridien, said: “The BM-S-2 reimaging project represents a timely investment by Viridien in a rapidly evolving exploration corridor. By transforming a large vintage dataset with our state-of-the-art imaging technologies, we are providing the industry with the clarity needed to evaluate new opportunities with confidence and to de-risk early-stage exploration and licensing decisions.”