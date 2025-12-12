Viridien re-imaging 3D data over prospective offshore Angola block

Viridien will re-image a 4,300-sq-km 3D seismic data set over Block 22 offshore Angola to support the country’s upcoming licensing round.

The aim is to provide fresh insights into structures along the Atlantic Hinge zone, on the same trend as the Cameia and Golfinho fields.

First results should be available during first-quarter 2026, followed by final products later in the year.

Viridien will apply its proprietary technologies, such as time-lag FWI, Q-FWI, Q-Kirchhoff and advanced deghosting and demultiple.

The results should complement the company’s 2,900 sq km of data over nearby Block 20/11, providing combined regional coverage of more than 7,200 sq km of broadband PSDM data for regional presalt and post-salt evaluations over the Kwanza Basin.