First results released from US Gulf of Mexico Laconia Phase III OBN survey

Viridien and TGS have made available initial results from their joint Laconia Phase III ultra-long offset ocean-bottom node (OBN) survey in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The 5Hz Acoustic TLFWI (AFWI) products were acquired over the full 151 Outer Continental Shelf block area.

They are said to greatly improve imaging uplift that should help reduce the exploration risk across Paleogene targets ahead of US lease sale BBG1 (lease sale 262) on Dec. 10.

During first-quarter 2026, the partnership will release fast track 5Hz Elastic TLFWI (EFWI) processed products, followed by the final 12Hz EFWI volumes in January 2027.

The enhanced resolution and imaging improvements should further support exploration of the Paleogene, the partners claimed.