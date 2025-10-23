Study assessing exploration potential in Langasuka Basin offshore Malaysia

The program, an initiative between Viridien and Malaysia Petroleum Management, has developed methodologies for interpreting the little explored basin offshore western Peninsular Malaysia ahead of future licensing.
Oct. 23, 2025
Courtesy Wood Mackenzie Lens Upstream / Viridien
Selat Melaka 2D survey

The Selat Melaka 2D survey (data in purple) located in the Langkasuka Basin of Peninsula Malaysia provides the industry with 7,197 km of high-resolution seismic data in a frontier area that previously lacked data coverage.

Viridien and Petronas, via Malaysia Petroleum Management (MPM), are working on a geological study of the little-explored Langkasuka Basin in the Malacca Strait offshore area west of Peninsula Malaysia. 

The 38,000-sq-km study is due to be completed next month, with results available to E&P companies considering licensing/investment both in Langkasuka and adjacent frontier basins.

Viridien said its Earth Data team has used the company’s Selat Melaka multi-client 2D seismic dataset and GeoVerse geological database to develop methodologies that address the basin’s challenges.

This has led to fresh insights into the unexplored Paleozoic interval.

Courtesy Viridien Earth Data
Map: Langkasuka Integrated Basin Study

The map highlights the Langkasuka Integrated Basin Study covering about 38,000 sq km of underexplored offshore areas (left) with newly identified Paleozoic prospectivity potential derived from integration and interpretation of the Selat Melaka 2D (right), multiphysics data and onshore mapping. 

