Study assessing exploration potential in Langasuka Basin offshore Malaysia

Viridien and Petronas, via Malaysia Petroleum Management (MPM), are working on a geological study of the little-explored Langkasuka Basin in the Malacca Strait offshore area west of Peninsula Malaysia.

The 38,000-sq-km study is due to be completed next month, with results available to E&P companies considering licensing/investment both in Langkasuka and adjacent frontier basins.

Viridien said its Earth Data team has used the company’s Selat Melaka multi-client 2D seismic dataset and GeoVerse geological database to develop methodologies that address the basin’s challenges.

This has led to fresh insights into the unexplored Paleozoic interval.