Fugro prepares vessels, geo-teams for offshore UAE surveys

Fugro has won multiple contracts for offshore and onshore surveys in the UAE, which will support two long-term field development programs.
Aug. 4, 2025
Courtesy Fugro
Fugro's offshore and onshore surveys for field developments in the Middle East
Fugro has recently been awarded multiple contracts to perform comprehensive offshore and onshore surveys in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This month, the company will mobilize its geophysical and geotechnical uncrewed surface vessel (USV) and environmental expertise as well as the company’s GroundIQ technology to assist the client’s FEED process.

Work scopes include surveys for pipelines, cables, artificial islands and offshore structures. Fugro will deliver near-real-time insights into ground conditions via its remote data management solutions.

In its latest results statement, Fugro highlighted other new contract awards, including a high-resolution shallow seismic ocean-bottom node survey for bp at two platforms offshore Trinidad and Tobago (to support geohazard assessment and well planning) and an integrated site characterization program for RWE and TotalEnergies’ Windbostel offshore wind projects in the German North Sea.

