PETRONAS enters AI agreement with IBM, Tridiagonal

PETRONAS Carigali has signed a third joint development agreement (JDA) to advance its TriCipta AI initiative across upstream operations.

The company describes this as a partnership model that combines deep domain technical experts with AI technology specialists to advance upstream solutions that can benefit PETRONAS operations.

Its latest collaboration is with IBM Malaysia (AI-powered IT services) and Tridiagonal.AI Pvt. (engineering domain-driven AI services). The trio will develop a full suite of AI-enabled solutions for surface equipment optimization.

PETRONAS said the initiative is intended to improve operational efficiency, optimize production and maintenance decisions, and maximize the value of upstream assets.

Under two previous JDAs signed in 2025, PETRONAS deployed AI.SEEK and its AI-enabled Global Exploration Basin Screening & Analysis (GEB) platform. The company said these tools transform and unify complex geoscience data into advanced geospatial AI intelligence, providing rapid insights to support exploration and operational decision-making.