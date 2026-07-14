PETRONAS enters AI agreement with IBM, Tridiagonal

The three companies will jointly work on AI-based solutions to support PETRONAS’ upstream E&P operations.
Related To: 
July 14, 2026
Add Us On Google

Why this news matters:

  • PETRONAS is expanding AI beyond exploration workflows and into day-to-day upstream operations, signaling growing industry interest in using AI to improve equipment reliability, production performance and maintenance planning. 

  • The company's third TriCipta AI partnership builds on earlier AI deployments, suggesting PETRONAS sees enough value in AI-driven decision support to continue investing in new upstream applications.

ID 446719766 © Andrey Popov | Dreamstime.com
Female Engineer Monitors SCADA System In Oil And Gas Plant

PETRONAS' latest TriCipta AI partnership aims to enhance production, maintenance and asset performance decisions through AI-enabled analytics.

ID 278984871 © Narmada Gharat | Dreamstime.com
Process operator controlling plant from control room

PETRONAS' latest TriCipta AI collaboration is focused on developing AI-enabled solutions to optimize upstream surface equipment operations, production, and maintenance decision-making.

PETRONAS Carigali has signed a third joint development agreement (JDA) to advance its TriCipta AI initiative across upstream operations.

The company describes this as a partnership model that combines deep domain technical experts with AI technology specialists to advance upstream solutions that can benefit PETRONAS operations.

Its latest collaboration is with IBM Malaysia (AI-powered IT services) and Tridiagonal.AI Pvt. (engineering domain-driven AI services). The trio will develop a full suite of AI-enabled solutions for surface equipment optimization.

PETRONAS said the initiative is intended to improve operational efficiency, optimize production and maintenance decisions, and maximize the value of upstream assets.

Under two previous JDAs signed in 2025, PETRONAS deployed AI.SEEK and its AI-enabled Global Exploration Basin Screening & Analysis (GEB) platform. The company said these tools transform and unify complex geoscience data into advanced geospatial AI intelligence, providing rapid insights to support exploration and operational decision-making.

In the news:

IBM warns AI boom squeezing software budgets; shares sink in sector rout | Reuters

IBM sparked a market rout on Tuesday after forecasting second-quarter revenue below estimates and signalling that businesses were favouring spending on data centre infrastructure over software, the starkest sign yet of AI’s growing toll on the sector.

Exclusive content:

ID 199153735 © John Krutop | Dreamstime.com
Female geoscientist examines print outs of seismic
A new collaboration between Geoteric and SINTEF offers a glimpse of how AI agents could automate data handoffs, coordinate subsurface workflows and help offshore teams assess ...
July 14, 2026
ID 461580407 © BiancoBlue | Dreamstime.com
Person using laptop with holographic data visualizations
AIQ CEO Dennis Jol explains how operators are quantifying AI’s impact on breakeven, uptime and subsurface certainty and why lenders are starting to factor digital maturity into...
June 26, 2026

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
Email

Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Offshore leasing uncertainty drives higher energy costs for US consumers, CEA says
Case study: Delivering a 3 million‑lb landing string for 20k ultradeepwater operations