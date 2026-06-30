Azule Energy’s Greater PAJ project secures key subsea, pipeline contracts
Why this news matters:
- Greater PAJ continues to advance as a major deepwater project offshore Angola, with new contracts covering subsea production systems, flowlines, risers and pipeline infrastructure.
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The development underscores the technical demands of ultradeepwater projects, requiring specialized subsea equipment and insulated pipelines for water depths of up to 2,000 m.
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The awards reflect continued investment in Angola’s offshore sector, with major suppliers securing work tied to project execution through 2027.
Azule Energy has awarded a series of contracts for its Greater PAJ ultradeepwater development offshore Angola, covering subsea production systems, flexible pipe infrastructure and subsea pipelines, according to separate announcements from Baker Hughes, TechnipFMC and Vallourec.
Baker Hughes will provide subsea production systems for the development, including deepwater horizontal tree systems, subsea control modules, intervention workover control systems, and associated connection, distribution and topside equipment. The company will also supply installation, commissioning and production-support services from its Angola operations. Delivery of the subsea trees is scheduled to begin in 2027.
TechnipFMC has secured a contract, valued between $75 million and $250 million, to supply flexible flowlines and risers for the project. The equipment will connect wells in water depths approaching 2,000 m to a new floating production unit.
In addition, Vallourec was awarded a contract to supply more than 26,000 metric tons of seamless carbon steel line pipe, representing about 210 km of pipeline. The scope includes production, service, water injection and gas export lines, along with heavy thermal insulation coatings. Deliveries are expected to run from July through December 2027.
The Greater PAJ development is located about 200 km offshore Angola in water depths ranging from 1,500 m to 2,000 m and encompasses the Palas, Astraea, Juno, Dione and Urano fields. The offshore oil development is located in blocks 31 and 31/21.
According to Vallourec, the project will employ one of the thickest thermal insulation systems implemented in the subsea industry, with insulation thicknesses reaching up to 120 mm of Glass Syntactic Polypropylene (GSPP).
The contract awards highlight continued progress on one of Angola’s largest deepwater developments, with suppliers selected to provide critical production, flowline and pipeline infrastructure needed to support hydrocarbon production and transportation in ultradeepwater conditions.
Angola's National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG), together with Azule Energy (operator) and partners Sonangol E&P and Equinor, announced FID for the Greater PAJ Project on June 22.