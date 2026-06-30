Azule Energy’s Greater PAJ project secures key subsea, pipeline contracts

TechnipFMC has secured a contract, valued between $75 million and $250 million, to supply flexible flowlines and risers for the project. The equipment will connect wells in water depths approaching 2,000 m to a new floating production unit.

In addition, Vallourec was awarded a contract to supply more than 26,000 metric tons of seamless carbon steel line pipe, representing about 210 km of pipeline. The scope includes production, service, water injection and gas export lines, along with heavy thermal insulation coatings. Deliveries are expected to run from July through December 2027.

The Greater PAJ development is located about 200 km offshore Angola in water depths ranging from 1,500 m to 2,000 m and encompasses the Palas, Astraea, Juno, Dione and Urano fields. The offshore oil development is located in blocks 31 and 31/21.

According to Vallourec, the project will employ one of the thickest thermal insulation systems implemented in the subsea industry, with insulation thicknesses reaching up to 120 mm of Glass Syntactic Polypropylene (GSPP).

The contract awards highlight continued progress on one of Angola’s largest deepwater developments, with suppliers selected to provide critical production, flowline and pipeline infrastructure needed to support hydrocarbon production and transportation in ultradeepwater conditions.

Angola's National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG), together with Azule Energy (operator) and partners Sonangol E&P and Equinor, announced FID for the Greater PAJ Project on June 22.