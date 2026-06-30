Azule Energy’s Greater PAJ project secures key subsea, pipeline contracts

Baker Hughes, TechnipFMC and Vallourec will supply subsea production systems, flexible flowlines and risers, and more than 210 km of subsea pipeline infrastructure for the ultradeepwater Greater PAJ project offshore Angola.
June 30, 2026
2 min read
Add Us On Google

Why this news matters:

  • Greater PAJ continues to advance as a major deepwater project offshore Angola, with new contracts covering subsea production systems, flowlines, risers and pipeline infrastructure. 

  • The development underscores the technical demands of ultradeepwater projects, requiring specialized subsea equipment and insulated pipelines for water depths of up to 2,000 m. 

  • The awards reflect continued investment in Angola’s offshore sector, with major suppliers securing work tied to project execution through 2027.

 

 

Courtesy TechnipFMC LinkedIn
TechnipFMC flexible pipe

TechnipFMC's team at Asiaflex Products recently celebrated a milestone of 1,000 km of flexible pipe produced. This output supports offshore projects across 26 countries and serves more than 65 clients worldwide.

Azule Energy has awarded a series of contracts for its Greater PAJ ultradeepwater development offshore Angola, covering subsea production systems, flexible pipe infrastructure and subsea pipelines, according to separate announcements from Baker Hughes, TechnipFMC and Vallourec. 

Baker Hughes will provide subsea production systems for the development, including deepwater horizontal tree systems, subsea control modules, intervention workover control systems, and associated connection, distribution and topside equipment. The company will also supply installation, commissioning and production-support services from its Angola operations. Delivery of the subsea trees is scheduled to begin in 2027. 

Courtesy Vallourec
Vallourec oil gas line pipes

Vallourec has been awarded a contract by Azule Energy, the joint venture formed 
by Eni and bp, for the Greater PAJ offshore development project in Angola.

TechnipFMC has secured a contract, valued between $75 million and $250 million, to supply flexible flowlines and risers for the project. The equipment will connect wells in water depths approaching 2,000 m to a new floating production unit.

In addition, Vallourec was awarded a contract to supply more than 26,000 metric tons of seamless carbon steel line pipe, representing about 210 km of pipeline. The scope includes production, service, water injection and gas export lines, along with heavy thermal insulation coatings. Deliveries are expected to run from July through December 2027. 

The Greater PAJ development is located about 200 km offshore Angola in water depths ranging from 1,500 m to 2,000 m and encompasses the Palas, Astraea, Juno, Dione and Urano fields. The offshore oil development is located in blocks 31 and 31/21.

According to Vallourec, the project will employ one of the thickest thermal insulation systems implemented in the subsea industry, with insulation thicknesses reaching up to 120 mm of Glass Syntactic Polypropylene (GSPP). 

The contract awards highlight continued progress on one of Angola’s largest deepwater developments, with suppliers selected to provide critical production, flowline and pipeline infrastructure needed to support hydrocarbon production and transportation in ultradeepwater conditions.

Angola's National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG), together with Azule Energy (operator) and partners Sonangol E&P and Equinor, announced FID for the Greater PAJ Project on June 22.

Exclusive content:

Courtesy DeepOcean
DeepOcean pipeline inspection
This annual report provides an in-depth analysis of the offshore subsea sector, highlighting market outlooks, technological advancements and key industry projects shaping 2026...
Feb. 11, 2026
This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.

About the Author

Ariana Hurtado
Email

Ariana Hurtado

Editor-in-Chief

With more than a decade of copy editing, project management and journalism experience, Ariana Hurtado is a seasoned managing editor born and raised in the energy capital of the world—Houston, Texas. She currently serves as editor-in-chief of Offshore, overseeing the editorial team, its content and the brand's growth from a digital perspective. 

Utilizing her editorial expertise, she manages digital media for the Offshore team. She also helps create and oversee new special industry reports and revolutionizes existing supplements, while also contributing content to Offshore's magazine, newsletters and website as a copy editor and writer. 

Prior to her current role, she served as Offshore's editor and director of special reports from April 2022 to December 2024. Before joining Offshore, she served as senior managing editor of publications with Hart Energy. Prior to her nearly nine years with Hart, she worked on the copy desk as a news editor at the Houston Chronicle.

She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Houston.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Offshore leasing uncertainty drives higher energy costs for US consumers, CEA says
Case study: Delivering a 3 million‑lb landing string for 20k ultradeepwater operations