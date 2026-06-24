Azule Energy takes FID on Greater PAJ project offshore Angola

Azule Energy and partners Equinor and Sonangol E&P have taken FID on the $5.1-billion Greater PAJ development project in ultradeepwater blocks 31 and 31/21, which are 200 km offshore Angola.

Water depths will run down to 2,000 m or some 6,562 ft.

According to Azule, a joint venture between bp and Eni, this will be the country’s first integrated cross-block development, with first oil expected during the first half of 2029.

The five fields encompass the Palas, Astraea and Juno fields in Block 31 and Urano and Dione in Block 31/21.

Plans call for 17 development wells to be connected to a new FPSO with a nameplate oil production capacity of 95,000 bbl/d, and a gas export capacity of 70 MMbbl/d.

The gas will head through a new offshore pipeline to the onshore Angola LNG plant, via a tie-in to Block 31’s in-place gas export network.

Saipem will perform transportation and installation (T&I) services under a US$1-billion contract. Its scope of work covers engineering, fabrication and T&I of about 180 km of rigid pipelines and subsea structures in water depths of up to 2,000 m; and T&I of 38 km of flexible flowlines and jumpers and 54 km of umbilicals.

Fabrication will take place at Saipem’s Ambriz yard in Angola, with the construction vessels FDS and Castorone managing the offshore installation campaign.

TechnipFMC will design and manufacture flexible flowlines and risers to connect wells to the new floating platform.