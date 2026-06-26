Barents Sea Wisting partners target late 2027 investment decision

The partners have chosen an FPSO for Wisting, with carbon capture and storage (CCS) under review as a method of reducing CO 2 emissions from production. But further improvements are still needed to deliver a profitable and viable project, Equinor said.

Nevertheless, the company has now submitted for public consultation a program for the environmental impact assessment of a potential development.

Wisting was discovered in 2013, in 390-418 m of water in the Hoop area of the Barents Sea. It is located in PL 537, about 310 km north of Hammerfest, northern Norway, in 390-418 m of water.

“Power from shore has been thoroughly assessed but was ruled out due to technical complexity and high costs,” said Trond Bokn, Equinor's SVP for project development. “We are now continuing our work on power generation based on an energy-efficient gas turbine solution."

Maturation work and sub-studies continue with the partners looking to agree on the final concept selection and possible continuation toward the end of this year.

Any solutions, however, must meet requirements for safe and efficient operations in the Barents Sea, Equinor reported.

The public consultation period is open for 16 weeks.

Licensees in Wisting include Equinor Energy (42.5%), Aker BP (27.5%), Petoro (20%) and INPEX Idemitsu Norge (10%).