Johan Sverdrup partners zero in on fourth-phase North Sea project

Equinor and its partners are moving toward a fourth phase of development on the giant Johan Sverdrup field in the Norwegian North Sea.

The focus will be on the Tonjer and Geitungen discoveries, where two recently completed appraisal wells and a sidetrack have helped firm up the recoverable oil resources. Equinor currently estimates 20 MMboe to 30 MMboe, with further analysis of the subsurface data to follow.

Volumes from Tonjer west and east, in the northernmost part of the Geitungen terrace, and the Geitungen accumulation, will be tied back to existing infrastructure on Sverdrup via subsea facilities.

The project is being matured for an investment decision with a potential startup in 2029.

Equinor views this as one of multiple subsea developments that could be tied in swiftly to established offshore infrastructure.

Licensees in the Johan Sverdrup unit are Equinor (42.62%), Aker BP (31.57%), Petoro (17.36%) and TotalEnergies (8.44%).