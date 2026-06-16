Johan Sverdrup partners zero in on fourth-phase North Sea project

The Phase 4 subsea development would focus on the Tonjer and Geitungen oil resources, which have recently undergone appraisal.
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June 16, 2026
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Courtesy Arne Reidar Mortensen / ©Equinor
Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea

The licensees in the Johan Sverdrup unit are Equinor (42.62%), Aker BP (31.57%), Petoro (17.36%) and TotalEnergies (8.44%).

Equinor and its partners are moving toward a fourth phase of development on the giant Johan Sverdrup field in the Norwegian North Sea.

The focus will be on the Tonjer and Geitungen discoveries, where two recently completed appraisal wells and a sidetrack have helped firm up the recoverable oil resources. Equinor currently estimates 20 MMboe to 30 MMboe, with further analysis of the subsurface data to follow.

Volumes from Tonjer west and east, in the northernmost part of the Geitungen terrace, and the Geitungen accumulation, will be tied back to existing infrastructure on Sverdrup via subsea facilities.

The project is being matured for an investment decision with a potential startup in 2029.

Equinor views this as one of multiple subsea developments that could be tied in swiftly to established offshore infrastructure.

Licensees in the Johan Sverdrup unit are Equinor (42.62%), Aker BP (31.57%), Petoro (17.36%) and TotalEnergies (8.44%).

Courtesy Arne Reidar Mortensen / ©Equinor
EVP Kjetil Hove visits Johan Sverdrup Field

Kjetil Hove, Equinor's executive vice president for Development and Production Norway, visits the Johan Sverdrup Field in the North Sea. "By tying new resources to existing infrastructure, we can develop them quickly, with low costs and low emissions," he said.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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