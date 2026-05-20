North Sea operators advance projects, ramp up drilling activity

By Jeremy Beckman, Editor-Europe
Recent quarterly and trading updates from Aker BP, Harbour Energy, DNO and Tenaz Energy highlight accelerating project execution, active drilling programs and near-term development decisions across the North Sea and Norwegian Sea.
Aker BP:
Aker BP has brought forward the estimated startup for its Skarv Satellites Project in the Norwegian Sea to the third quarter, according to the company's first-quarter report.
Skarv satellites tiebacks near completion, startup advanced
It follows strong progress on the subsea tiebacks of the Alve Nord, Idun Nord and Ørn discoveries to the Skarv gas-condensate. All main subsea installations are now in place.
In addition, the company is looking to take FID late this year or early in 2027 on various new infill and development targets, including the Skarv E discovery.
Valhall PWP-Fenris topside installed
Among the company’s other ongoing field developments in the Norwegian North Sea, the Fenris topside for the joint Valhall PWP-Fenris project was installed at the Fenris platform location last month.
First oil from the development should follow in 2027.
Symra drilling resumes with appraisal planned
In the Utsira High region, where the Symra-Grieg subsea development recently started up, the rig has returned to Symra to drill the remaining two production wells, with an appraisal well planned soon afterward for Symra Phase 2.
Johan Sverdrup drilling continues ahead of Phase 3 campaign
At the Equinor-operated Johan Sverdrup field center, a further retrofit multilateral well is currently being drilled and will be followed by three conventional sidetracks from existing wells. Drilling of the eight development wells for Johan Sverdrup Phase 3 should start in the fourth quarter.
The Tonjer exploration well, completed earlier this month, confirmed volumes in line with pre-drill estimates. Results from data acquisition, which included a geological sidetrack and dynamic data collection, will support studies of future development options in the northern Sverdrup area.
Harbour Energy:
Harbour Energy was warded nine exploration licences (four as operator) in the 2025 Norway APA licensing round.
Dvalin North startup nears as UK tieback plans progress
Harbour Energy expects to start production from the Dvalin North-Maria subsea development in the Norwegian Sea this summer, according to its recent operations update.
The company is also a partner in the Omega Sør discovery close to the Snorre Field in the North Sea; operator Equinor is fast-tracking the find for a tie-in development.
In the UK central North Sea, Harbour is aiming to take FID by year-end 2026 on a two-well tieback of the Ithaca Energy-operated Fotla oil and gas discovery to the Greater Britannia Area hub.
DNO:
E&P company DNO reported in its recent results statement that its first-quarter production comprised 88,600 boe/d from the North Sea.
North Sea exploration program targets appraisal wells
DNO has four North Sea fields coming onstream from 2026 to 2029. Symra production from the first two wells started in April. The company has stakes in nine North Sea discoveries that are up for project sanction, all of which are targeted for first oil by 2030, DNO reported.
DNO has six wells lined up for its 2026 North Sea exploration program, including appraisal wells on the Carmen, Afrodite and Norma discoveries.
"In the North Sea, DNO continues to build momentum as it pursues its target of raising production to 100,000 boe/d by 2030," the company stated.
Moreover, DNO participated in an asset swap, exchanging four non-core discoveries for a 19% share of the large Atlantis discovery in its core area surrounding the Kvitebjørn and Gjøa hubs.
Tenaz Energy:
Canadian company Tenaz Energy reported in its first-quarter 2026 report that its Dutch North Sea drilling campaign has delivered new production.
Dutch North Sea drilling campaign delivers new production
Tenaz has had three drilling rigs active on its operated fields in the Dutch North Sea.
The recently completed K07-FB-103 development well was tied-in to the first-quarter offshore infrastructure and came onstream at an average rate of 7.8 MMcf/d.
The Shelf Drilling Winner jackup rig has since transferred to the K17 platform to drill Tenaz’s second operated well in the Dutch sector, K17-FA-103, with the well expected to reach the targeted MD of about 5,500 m.
Workover and stimulation program targets near-term output
Tenaz plans to fracture stimulate this well by bringing in a stimulation vessel, with startup of the well anticipated in the fourth quarter.
The company added that its workover program to date had proven capital-efficient, typically generating IRRs greater than 100% and payouts of six months or less.
Tenaz has taken the Triton-10 jackup barge under a multi-year contract for a planned more versatile workover and completion program, starting in the third quarter.