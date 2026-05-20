North Sea operators advance projects, ramp up drilling activity

By Jeremy Beckman, Editor-Europe

Recent quarterly and trading updates from Aker BP, Harbour Energy, DNO and Tenaz Energy highlight accelerating project execution, active drilling programs and near-term development decisions across the North Sea and Norwegian Sea.

Aker BP:

Aker BP has brought forward the estimated startup for its Skarv Satellites Project in the Norwegian Sea to the third quarter, according to the company's first-quarter report.

Skarv satellites tiebacks near completion, startup advanced

It follows strong progress on the subsea tiebacks of the Alve Nord, Idun Nord and Ørn discoveries to the Skarv gas-condensate. All main subsea installations are now in place.

In addition, the company is looking to take FID late this year or early in 2027 on various new infill and development targets, including the Skarv E discovery.

Valhall PWP-Fenris topside installed

Among the company’s other ongoing field developments in the Norwegian North Sea, the Fenris topside for the joint Valhall PWP-Fenris project was installed at the Fenris platform location last month.

First oil from the development should follow in 2027.

Symra drilling resumes with appraisal planned

In the Utsira High region, where the Symra-Grieg subsea development recently started up, the rig has returned to Symra to drill the remaining two production wells, with an appraisal well planned soon afterward for Symra Phase 2.

Johan Sverdrup drilling continues ahead of Phase 3 campaign