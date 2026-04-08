NOD talks up potential of Gro gas development offshore mid-Norway

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) is trying to reactivate interest in Shell’s 2009 Gro gas discovery in the Norwegian Sea, one of Norway’s largest undeveloped fields.

Shell drilled the original exploration well 6603/12-1 (Gro) 160 km from the Equinor-operated Åsta Hansteen Field and 350 km west of Sandnessjøen.

The discovery was delineated in 2010, and TGS acquired a new dataset over the area in 2019. However, two years later, the licensees at the time, Equinor and Wintershall, relinquished Gro to the authorities.

"Gro has been left untouched in recent years,” said Arne Jacobsen, assistant director for Technology and Subsurface at the NOD. “There's a time-limit on this, because the discovery needs to be tied back to the Åsta Hansteen Field while we still have infrastructure in the area. In 10 years, it could be too late."

There is major uncertainty over Gro’s recoverable volumes; NOD estimates anything in the range of 10 Bcm to 100 Bcm recoverable.

"Gro is yet another in a long line of gas discoveries that remain undeveloped for various reasons,” Jacobsen said. “Many of them are in tight reservoirs, which makes production challenging."

A study conducted on NOD's behalf by consultants Terra Stream Energy assessed all relevant subsurface issues, and it developed three static models covering Gro’s volume range.

The resultant geological models and report will be made available to E&P companies active on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

"This can shed light on how we understand Gro and give the industry access to static geo-models they can work to refine further," Jacobsen said.

There have been other promising discoveries in the Vøring Basin with ongoing exploration in the area.

E&P companies could use the study’s findings to assess Gro’s potential as a standalone development or as part of an area solution, Jacobsen suggested. The next opportunity could be the upcoming round of awards in pre-defined areas (APA), and NOD is contemplating similar studies for other undeveloped Norwegian gas discoveries on the NCS.

"We want to elevate discoveries without a production licenses, many of which are in tight reservoirs. If the goal is profitable development, this will need to happen while the infrastructure is still in place," Jacobsen said. “The NCS needs more experience with these recovery methods. If we can get the ball rolling on that, this will also reduce the cost of developing Gro."