Ithaca Energy pursuing FID on Cambo oil and gas project in UK’s Shetland region

The development, featuring a Sevan-designed circular FPSO, will be purpose-built to reduce emissions, and will be made ready for future electrification.
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March 26, 2026
2 min read
Courtesy Ithaca Energy
Ithaca Energy's Cambo field layout

With a 25-year production life, Ithaca Energy says the Cambo Field is expected to achieve production startup in 2030-2031 and will produce beyond 2050 to 2055.

Ithaca Energy continues to progress studies on the deepwater Cambo oil and gas field development 80 miles northwest of the Shetland Islands, according to its full-year 2025 results.

The company is targeting a potential FID either later this year or in 2027, drawing on the technical capabilities of part-owner Eni.

Earlier this year, Ithaca supported an updated field development plan and environmental statement to the UK’s North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).

It has also completed tenders for the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) of the planned Sevan-design circular FPSO and the general engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) process.

Cambo, discovered by Amerada Hess in 2002, is about 20 miles south of the current Adana-operated Rosebank project, in which Ithaca is also a partner, and 20 miles north of the bp-operated Schiehallion Field.

The Cambo Field is a large basement high overlain by sedimentary sequences atop, and sitting on the Corona Ridge structural feature. Ithaca holds a 100% operated interest though its acquisition of Siccar Point Energy in June 2022, and the remaining 30% held by Shell in November 2023.

The development will be purpose-built to be electrification-ready, and the FPSO’s equipment will be designed to operate without a need for routine flaring or venting of hydrocarbons.  

In a recent results statement, Ithaca revealed it had secured NSTA approval for its development concepts for Tornado, another field west of Shetland, and for Fotla in the UK central North Sea.

Elsewhere in the Shetland region, the company has farmed into 50% of the planned Tobermory Field development, which could lead to the establishment of a new northern UK offshore gas hub and progression of the Suilven development.

As for Rosebank, the former Knarr FPSO recently sailed from Dubai following refurbishment works. The focus now at the field location is on the remaining completion and commissioning scopes for mooring and hookup ahead of the targeted first production in 2026/27.

However, the partners are still awaiting a decision from the UK government on an environmental consent, after submitting further environmental information for the development last year.

In the UK southern North Sea, the company said three further wells have been sanctioned on Cygnus Alpha, with further opportunities at Cygnus Bravo expected to reach FID this year.

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Courtesy Altera/Norske Shell
Petrojarl Knarr FPSO
Ithaca Energy is progressing its deepwater Cambo project toward FID, with key tenders underway, while awaiting UK government clarity on fiscal policies. The company is also advancing...
Nov. 25, 2025
Courtesy Ithaca Energy
Cygnus infrastructure offshore in the North Sea
Ithaca Energy has agreed to acquire an additional 46.25% stake in the Cygnus gas field in the UK southern North Sea from Spirit Energy for about $154 million.
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ithaca_energy
Eni has agreed to combine the majority of its UK upstream business, aside from its East Irish Sea and CCUS activities, with Ithaca Energy’s UK offshore portfolio.
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Courtesy Ithaca Energy
The Cambo field development project will feature a Sevan cylindrical FPSO.
Ithaca Energy has agreed to acquire Shell U.K.’s 30% stake in acreage covering the deepwater Cambo field west of Shetland.
Sept. 12, 2023

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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