McDermott to supply and install NSR-115 platform, pipeline structures offshore Abu Dhabi

ADNOC has awarded McDermott an engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract for the offshore Nasr-115 Expansion Project, 130 km (81 miles) northwest of Abu Dhabi.

This is part of ADNOC’s Nasr Phase II Full Field Development project, which is designed to raise oil production capacity to 115,000 bbl/d by 2027.

McDermott’s work scope covers two topside structures, one new manifold tower, one jacket, one bridge, associated pipelines, cables and brownfield modifications. The company reported the value of the contract as "between $750 million and $1,000 million."

Earlier this month, ADNOC reported it reached FID on its SARB Deep Gas Development project, which it describes “a strategic project” within the Ghasha Concession offshore Abu Dhabi.