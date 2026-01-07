ADNOC announces FID on SARB Deep Gas Development project

ADNOC says that it has reached FID on its SARB Deep Gas Development project, which it describes “a strategic project” within the Ghasha Concession offshore Abu Dhabi.

Located 120 kilometers off Abu Dhabi, the project calls for a new offshore platform with four gas production wells which will connect to Das Island. There, the gas will be tied into ADNOC’s gas facilities for upstream treatment and integration with other ADNOC projects.

ADNOC characterizes “Deep Gas” as those reserves found at depths greater than 4,500 meters, trapped in rock formations under high-pressure and in high-temperature environments.

The company also says the project will be operated remotely from Arzanah Island, leveraging existing infrastructure to maximize efficiency and enhance safety.

The SARB Deep Gas Development project is expected to deliver 200 million standard cubic feet per day of gas before the end of the decade.

ADNOC says that the larger Ghasha Concession is a cornerstone of its integrated gas strategy and includes Hail and Ghasha, the world’s first gas development aiming to operate with net-zero emissions.