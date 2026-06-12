Aberdeen spin-out advances seawater-based hydrogen production

A University of Aberdeen spin-out has developed a method to produce green hydrogen directly from seawater, aiming to overcome key barriers tied to cost and freshwater use.

The company, Hychor, was founded by University of Aberdeen graduate Dr. Jani Shibuya and officially launched following a recent equity investment round. It has opened a new R&D facility in Aberdeen and is preparing to progress the technology toward industrial pilot projects planned for 2027.

The company’s process eliminates the need for freshwater in hydrogen production, which is typically required in conventional electrolysis systems.

By enabling direct use of seawater, the technology is intended to reduce both infrastructure requirements and overall costs while supporting broader hydrogen adoption, with potential applications in offshore wind-powered hydrogen production or platform-based fuel generation.

Hychor is targeting applications in off-grid coastal locations and industrial settings seeking to decarbonize, with a focus on delivering low-cost, on-site hydrogen production.

Founded in 2024, the company is led by CEO Dr. Shibuya and COO Alex Colledge, and has been supported by the university’s technology transfer office through its development and commercialization stages.

The spin-out aims to play a role in addressing energy security and water scarcity challenges as part of the wider energy transition, with potential future deployment across global markets.