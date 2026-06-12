Aberdeen spin-out advances seawater-based hydrogen production

A University of Aberdeen spin-out has unveiled a seawater-based process for producing green hydrogen, aiming to cut costs and remove freshwater constraints in coastal and offshore applications.
June 12, 2026
2 min read
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Why this matters:

  • Producing hydrogen directly from seawater addresses a core offshore constraint—limited access to freshwater. That’s immediately relatable for offshore oil, gas and wind operators.

  • The technology supports electrification and low-carbon fuels offshore, which aligns with ongoing conversations around platform emissions reduction, offshore power systems and alternative fuels.

  • On-site hydrogen generation using seawater could be integrated with floating wind, remote fields and subsea infrastructure, making it relevant to both upstream and renewables readers.

 

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Getting green hydrogen from renewable energy sources

Hychor’s technology eliminates the need for desalination, and its electrolysers return seawater to the ocean without removing salts or introducting additives. 

A University of Aberdeen spin-out has developed a method to produce green hydrogen directly from seawater, aiming to overcome key barriers tied to cost and freshwater use.

The company, Hychor, was founded by University of Aberdeen graduate Dr. Jani Shibuya and officially launched following a recent equity investment round. It has opened a new R&D facility in Aberdeen and is preparing to progress the technology toward industrial pilot projects planned for 2027. 

The company’s process eliminates the need for freshwater in hydrogen production, which is typically required in conventional electrolysis systems. 

By enabling direct use of seawater, the technology is intended to reduce both infrastructure requirements and overall costs while supporting broader hydrogen adoption, with potential applications in offshore wind-powered hydrogen production or platform-based fuel generation.

Hychor is targeting applications in off-grid coastal locations and industrial settings seeking to decarbonize, with a focus on delivering low-cost, on-site hydrogen production.

Founded in 2024, the company is led by CEO Dr. Shibuya and COO Alex Colledge, and has been supported by the university’s technology transfer office through its development and commercialization stages. 

The spin-out aims to play a role in addressing energy security and water scarcity challenges as part of the wider energy transition, with potential future deployment across global markets.

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This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.

About the Author

Ariana Hurtado
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Ariana Hurtado

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With more than a decade of copy editing, project management and journalism experience, Ariana Hurtado is a seasoned managing editor born and raised in the energy capital of the world—Houston, Texas. She currently serves as editor-in-chief of Offshore, overseeing the editorial team, its content and the brand's growth from a digital perspective. 

Utilizing her editorial expertise, she manages digital media for the Offshore team. She also helps create and oversee new special industry reports and revolutionizes existing supplements, while also contributing content to Offshore's magazine, newsletters and website as a copy editor and writer. 

Prior to her current role, she served as Offshore's editor and director of special reports from April 2022 to December 2024. Before joining Offshore, she served as senior managing editor of publications with Hart Energy. Prior to her nearly nine years with Hart, she worked on the copy desk as a news editor at the Houston Chronicle.

She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Houston.

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