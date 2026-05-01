INPEX venture cleared for carbon capture drilling investigations offshore Japan

The proposed site offshore the east coast would store emissions from the local branch of Nippon Steel and other industrial companies.
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May 1, 2026
Courtesy INPEX
Map after Geospatial Information Authority of Japan

During drilling operations, Inpex said guard vessels will be deployed to prevent other vessels navigating in the vicinity from inadvertently approaching the drilling barge.

Metropolitan CCS, a joint venture between INPEX and Kanto Natural Gas Development, has approval from Japan’s government for exploratory drilling offshore to support investigations for carbon capture and storage (CCS).

The location is offshore Kujukuri along the east coast of Chiba Prefecture.

Metropolitan CCS is the designated operator responsible for drilling operations to identify geological formations suitable for CO2 storage within a specified area.

The CCS initiative involves capturing CO2 emitted by multiple industrial groups, including the Kimitsu Area of Nippon Steel Corp.’s East Nippon Works, and other companies in the Keiyo Industrial Complex.

Captured CO2 would be transported via pipeline for subsurface storage at a site offshore Kujukuri.

Metropolitan CCS aims to start CO2 storage by the early 2030s under the “Engineering Design Work for Advanced CCS Projects” commissioned by the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC). 

It plans to proceed with drilling while also continuing studies and engineering work to commercialize the project, with cooperation from local fisheries and relevant local governments and organizations.

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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