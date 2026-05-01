INPEX venture cleared for carbon capture drilling investigations offshore Japan

Metropolitan CCS, a joint venture between INPEX and Kanto Natural Gas Development, has approval from Japan’s government for exploratory drilling offshore to support investigations for carbon capture and storage (CCS).

The location is offshore Kujukuri along the east coast of Chiba Prefecture.

Metropolitan CCS is the designated operator responsible for drilling operations to identify geological formations suitable for CO 2 storage within a specified area.

The CCS initiative involves capturing CO 2 emitted by multiple industrial groups, including the Kimitsu Area of Nippon Steel Corp.’s East Nippon Works, and other companies in the Keiyo Industrial Complex.

Captured CO 2 would be transported via pipeline for subsurface storage at a site offshore Kujukuri.

Metropolitan CCS aims to start CO 2 storage by the early 2030s under the “Engineering Design Work for Advanced CCS Projects” commissioned by the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC).

It plans to proceed with drilling while also continuing studies and engineering work to commercialize the project, with cooperation from local fisheries and relevant local governments and organizations.