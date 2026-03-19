Kent awarded FEED for Prinos CO2 handling/injection site offshore Greece

Energean’s project will transport liquid CO2 received from various industrial sites for permanent storage in the Prinos aquifer in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.
Related To: 
March 19, 2026
Courtesy Kent LinkedIn
Prinos CO2 storage project in Northern Greece

Kent has been awarded the FEED contract for the Prinos CO2 storage project in Northern Greece.

Energean subsidiary EnEarth has asked Kent to perform front-end engineering design (FEED) for the Prinos CO2 storage project offshore northern Greece.

Kent’s scope related to the planned CO2 handling and storage facility, which will receive, store, transport and inject CO2 into the Prinos aquifer beneath the existing reservoir.

The project is said to be the first of its type in the Mediterranean Sea to secure an environmental permit and a storage permit.

It has also been included in the Union list of Projects of Common Interest, with funding from the EU’s Connecting Europe Facility and the Greek Recovery and Resilience Facility.

EnEarth has designed the facilities to receive and process up to 2.8 MMmt/year of liquid CO2 by 2029. 

This will be shipped from various emitters via marine carriers to a new marine terminal at the Sigma plant near Kavala, where it will be stored temporarily before being conditioned, pumped and transported through a new subsea pipeline to a CO2 injection and water production at the existing offshore Prinos complex.

Related content:

ID 2875315 © Richard Griffin | Dreamstime.com
Carbon dioxide symbol in the sky
Fourteen offshore locations are being offered for permanent CO2 storage in areas with depleted fields and saline aquifers, with licenses set to be awarded in 2027.
Dec. 12, 2025
Courtesy INEOS
INEOS Greensand CCS Project
Over 60 technologies related to materials, equipment, intervention and monitoring are detailed in an NZTC/DNV report to support offshore CCS well operations.
Oct. 14, 2025
Courtesy EnEarth
EnEarth
Energean subsidiary EnEarth has filed an application for a CO2 storage license at the Prinos Field.
July 2, 2024
Prinos oil field development offshore Greece.
Energean Oil & Gas has brought onstream a new oil production well at the Prinos field in the Gulf of Kavala, offshore Greece.
Jan. 8, 2016

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
Email

Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Offshore leasing uncertainty drives higher energy costs for US consumers, CEA says
Subsea raw water injection at Buzios tackling topside constraints and driving recovery offshore Brazil