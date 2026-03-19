Kent awarded FEED for Prinos CO2 handling/injection site offshore Greece

Energean subsidiary EnEarth has asked Kent to perform front-end engineering design (FEED) for the Prinos CO 2 storage project offshore northern Greece.

Kent’s scope related to the planned CO 2 handling and storage facility, which will receive, store, transport and inject CO 2 into the Prinos aquifer beneath the existing reservoir.

The project is said to be the first of its type in the Mediterranean Sea to secure an environmental permit and a storage permit.

It has also been included in the Union list of Projects of Common Interest, with funding from the EU’s Connecting Europe Facility and the Greek Recovery and Resilience Facility.

EnEarth has designed the facilities to receive and process up to 2.8 MMmt/year of liquid CO 2 by 2029.