CCS roadmap outlines technical issues that lie ahead with offshore carbon storage wells

The Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) and DNV have published their CCS Wells Technology Roadmap report, commissioned by the UK’s North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).

This details more than 60 technologies said to be relevant to carbon storage well development and operation, with solutions related to materials and equipment; intervention and workovers; and monitoring and remediation of legacy oil and gas wells.

The NSTA expects the report will be a reference guide for UK offshore operators progressing 27 licensed CO 2 storage sites.

Technical challenges identified for offshore carbon storage wells include accelerated corrosion, pressure cycling and extreme temperature fluctuation. And CO 2 storage over the long term will involve extended monitoring periods, with some regulators globally likely to insist on more than 30 years of surveillance post-closure.

Among the technologies highlighted in the report are:

The report was developed in collaboration with the offshore oil and gas industry, drawing on insights from operators and the supply chain. It also identifies technology gaps and priority areas for future research and innovation, and details revisions needed to existing regulations and guidance.