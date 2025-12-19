North Sea Greensand Future partners given go-ahead for CO2 storage at Nini West

The Danish Energy Agency (DEA) has officially authorized the Greensand Future project to begin CO 2 storage in the Nini West Field in the Danish North Sea.

Main partners in the development are INEOS E&P, Harbour Energy and Nordsøfonden. This is the first time the DEA has issued a permit for a CO 2 storage facility in Denmark; in this case, the partners may store up to 2.4 MMt of CO 2 for up to 30 years.

The Nini West site should be fully operational in mid-2026.

Three years ago, Project Greensand secured an exploration permit for the injection and storage of up to 15,000 mt at the field over a four-month period. In March 2023, first CO 2 was injected. All volumes are stored in a sandstone reservoir 1,700-1,800 m subsurface, with overlying layers of sealing rocks.

Statoil (now Equinor) originally developed the Nini West Field for oil and gas production. The existing Nini-A production facilities are being reused for the new service.