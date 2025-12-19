North Sea Greensand Future partners given go-ahead for CO2 storage at Nini West

The Danish Energy Agency (DEA) has officially authorized the Greensand Future project to begin CO2 storage in the Nini West Field in the Danish North Sea.
Main partners in the development are INEOS E&P, Harbour Energy and Nordsøfonden. This is the first time the DEA has issued a permit for a CO2 storage facility in Denmark; in this case, the partners may store up to 2.4 MMt of CO2 for up to 30 years.
The Nini West site should be fully operational in mid-2026.
Three years ago, Project Greensand secured an exploration permit for the injection and storage of up to 15,000 mt at the field over a four-month period. In March 2023, first CO2 was injected. All volumes are stored in a sandstone reservoir 1,700-1,800 m subsurface, with overlying layers of sealing rocks.
Statoil (now Equinor) originally developed the Nini West Field for oil and gas production. The existing Nini-A production facilities are being reused for the new service.