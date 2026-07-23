Offshore drilling activity advances from Malaysia to Australia as operators expand well programs

NEO NEXT+ awards North Sea rig contract to ADES

In the UK North Sea, NEO NEXT+ Energy E&P UK has contracted ADES Holding’s Shelf Drilling Fortress jackup drilling rig for a program in the North Sea.

The Shelf Drilling Fortress is a harsh-environment jackup designed for operations in water depths of up to 400 ft (122 m).

The estimated value of the contract is $129 million.

It follows ADES’ recently secured contract extension for another jackup, the Shelf Drilling Winner, in the Dutch North Sea.