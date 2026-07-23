Offshore drilling activity advances from Malaysia to Australia as operators expand well programs

Eni, Aker BP, NEO NEXT+, Jadestone Energy, Karoon Energy and Beach Energy are securing drilling rigs, extending contract terms, boosting production and evaluating new exploration opportunities across West Africa, the North Sea, Malaysia, Brazil and Australia.
July 23, 2026
4 min read
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offshore drilling operations

Operators are pursuing drilling, well intervention and exploration activities across multiple offshore regions.

Eni, NEO NEXT+, Aker BP, Jadestone Energy, Karoon Energy and Beach Energy are all pursuing offshore drilling-related activities, from securing rig capacity and extending contract terms to boosting production through drilling and well intervention programs. Recent developments span West Africa, the North Sea, Malaysia, Brazil and Australia, highlighting continued investment in offshore exploration, development and field operations.

 

Why this news matters:

  • Eni, NEO NEXT+ and Aker BP are committing to drilling capacity through new rig awards and contract extensions, providing further visibility for offshore contractors Saipem, ADES and Odfjell Drilling. 

  • Jadestone Energy and Karoon Energy are demonstrating how drilling and well intervention programs can deliver tangible production gains, supporting output growth from mature offshore assets.

  • Beach Energy's evaluation of new Otway Basin wells suggests operators remain willing to pursue exploration opportunities where existing infrastructure can help improve project economics.

Eni takes Saipem drillship for long-term service offshore Côte d’Ivoire

Eni has contracted Saipem’s Santorini drillship for a long-term development drilling campaign early next year. 

Under the terms of the $260-million award, the rig could potentially work for Eni in other neighboring countries, with options for further extensions.

Courtesy Saipem
Santorini drillship

The Santorini drillship will be deployed offshore Côte d’Ivoire for a long-term development drilling campaign, with operations set to commence early next year.

NEO NEXT+ awards North Sea rig contract to ADES

In the UK North Sea, NEO NEXT+ Energy E&P UK has contracted ADES Holding’s Shelf Drilling Fortress jackup drilling rig for a program in the North Sea.

The Shelf Drilling Fortress is a harsh-environment jackup designed for operations in water depths of up to 400 ft (122 m).

The estimated value of the contract is $129 million.

It follows ADES’ recently secured contract extension for another jackup, the Shelf Drilling Winner, in the Dutch North Sea.

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Aker BP extends Deepsea Nordkapp contract through 2028

Offshore Norway, Aker BP has extended the firm contract period for Odfjell Drilling’s semisub Deepsea Nordkapp by another year until the end of 2028, again with extension options.

The two parties will agree on the operating rate for the firm extended period by the end of this year.

Deepsea Nordkapp has worked continuously for Aker BP since delivery in 2019.

Courtesy Odfjell Drilling
Deepsea Nordkapp offshore drilling rig

Odfjell Drilling has inked an amendment with Aker BP that extends the firm contract for the Deepsea Nordkapp rig. 

Jadestone advances infill campaign offshore Malaysia

Jadestone Energy has brought onstream the second well in its current infill drilling campaign offshore Peninsular Malaysia.

The EBA-07ST1 well on the East Belumut Field, drilled with a 930-m horizontal reservoir section at a total MD of 5,473 m, has produced 2,800 bbl/d on startup.

It also established a new record as the longest extended reach well to date on the field, eclipsing the previous (first) well in the campaign by 600 m.

Results from the wells, which collectively have increased production from East Belumut by more than 50%, led to the decision to drill a third, contingent well (recently completed).

The Chermingat, East Belumut and West Belumut fields in the PM323 PSV have all been developed via a wellhead platform, connected to a central processing platform at East Belumut.

Courtesy Jadestone Energy
Jadestone offshore Malaysia operations

Jadestone owns a 60% operated working interest in the PM 323 production sharing contract, which includes three producing fields: Chermingat, East Belumut and West Belumut, in water depth of about 72 m, in the Malay Basin offshore Peninsular Malaysia.

Karoon restores production from Bauna well offshore Brazil

Offshore Brazil, Karoon Energy reported that it has restored production from the PRA-2 well at the Baúna Field in the Santos Basin. This followed a well intervention to reconnect the umbilical and re-establish connectivity to the electrical submersible pump. 

Last October, the PRA-2 umbilical became disconnected from the FPSO.

Clean-up operations continue in the well, which is currently producing 1,000 to 1,200 bbl/d, lifting Baúna’s overall production to about 22,000 bbl/d.

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Beach assessing further nearshore drilling offshore Australia

Beach Energy is considering a two-well, nearshore exploration campaign in the Otway Basin offshore southeast Australia, according to the company's latest quarterly report.

The wells, which would target the Enterprise East and Selje prospects within the Flaxman and Waarre sandstone reservoirs, would use existing infrastructure that the company operates, including the Enterprise well pad.

The estimated capex is in the range of ~$175 million to $200 million. Beach plans to take FID on the project in second-half 2027.

This year the company has used the Transocean Equinox semisubmersible rig for the Thylacine West 1 intervention in the same basin, achieving strong incremental production from previously suspended Waarre reservoirs.

However, Beach has decided not to drill and complete the La Bella 2 development well or pursue a subsea tie-in to the Otway Gas Plant.

In the nearby offshore Bass Basin, the company used the same rig to P&A the Trefoil 1 well, and it has since mobilized to Yolla 1 for the final P&A well, marking the conclusion of its work scope for Beach.

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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