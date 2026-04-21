Eni makes another deepwater gas find, Geliga-1, in Indonesia’s Kutei Basin

Eni has made a large gas-condensate discovery in the Kutei Basin offshore Indonesia.

The Geliga‑1 exploration well, drilled in 2,000 m of water on the Ganal Block, 70 km offshore East Kalimantan coast, appears to contain 5 Tcf of gas and 300 MMbbl in the targeted Miocene interval, based on current analysis.

Geliga‑1 was drilled to a TD of about 5,100 m. Eni and partner Sinopec plan a DST to further assess the productivity of the reservoir.

The location is close to last December’s successful Konta-1 well and 20 km north of Eni’s giant Geng North discovery of late 2023. Over the past six months, the company has now drilled five productive exploration wells within the Kutei Basin, with one more well planned later this year and two others in 2027.

Last year Eni and its partners took FIDs on the Gendalo and Gandang gas project (South Hub), and Geng North and Gehem (North Hub).