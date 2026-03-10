Equinor makes oil and gas finds close to North Sea stronghold production centers

The COSL Innovator semisubmersible rig drilled the Byrding C prospect in production license (PL) 090 HS, 5 km northwest of the Fram Field in the Troll area and in 373 m water depth.

According to the Norwegian Offshore Directorate, well 35/11-32 S encountered a 22-m oil column in sandstone layers in the Sognefjord Formation. Equinor assesses the recoverable resource in the range of 4 MMbbl to 8 MMbbl.

Since 2018, the company has participated in the drilling of 26 exploration wells in the extended Troll area, which have led to 19 discoveries.

Lill H. Brusdal, Equinor's SVP for exploration and production in the Troll area, said Byrding C would be connected to existing or future infrastructure nearby.

The other new find, Frida Kahlo, was drilled from the Sleipner B platform to a location northwest of the Sleipner Vest Field, in PL 046. Estimated volumes are between 5 MMboe and 9 MMboe of gas and condensate; the accumulation could be brought onstream next month.

It follows a run of four successful wells in the Sleipner area in recent months for the company, all finding gas and condensate, with combined estimated resources of 55 MMboe to 140 MMboe.

Lofn and Langemann, announced in December, were followed by Sissel and now Frida Kahlo. Definition of the prospects was supported by 4D seismic data, which TGS acquired and processed for the Sleipner Vest Unit partnership.

“Sleipner is an important hub for gas exports to Europe, and we must do everything we can to identify the remaining resources in the area," said Cecilie Rønning, Equinor’s SVP for exploration and production in the Sleipner area. “The discoveries give grounds for optimism as we plan to drill three additional exploration wells and two new production wells in the area this year.”

This is a mature area with the facilities dependent on throughput from new finds to sustain profitable operations and extended lifespans, Equinor added.

A few years ago, the company approved a new exploration program over the area for this purpose, which included acquisition of new data and improved seismic methods such as ocean-bottom node seismic, 4D seismic and reprocessing of existing data.

Results have improved understanding of the subsurface and have assisted the positive results in both the Sleipner and Troll areas.

The Sleipner exports dry gas to mainland Europe, with unstabilized oil transported to Kårstø in western Norway for further processing and export.

Sleipner also serves as a hub for gas delivered to Kollsnes and Nyhamna in mid-Norway, which is transported onward to Draupner in the North Sea and the Zeebrugge and Easington terminals in Belgium and eastern England.